Public invited to ‘I Heart Kapi‘olani CC’ event

The free public event “I Heart Kapi‘olani CC” is returning Aug. 17, offering activities, games, food vendors, campus tours and more to encourage people to learn about and try Kapiolani Community College.

The second annual event will run 3 -7 p.m. on the Ma­ka­hiapo great lawn at the Kapiolani campus at 4303 Diamond Head Road. Parking, activities and admission are free. Kapiolani is part of the state’s 10- campus public University of Hawaii system.

“I Heart Kapi‘olani CC” is a “unique occasion where education, community, and ‘ohana intersect,” said a news release from the college. “The event brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff, and the community to celebrate the spirit and the distinctiveness of Kapiolani CC.”

The goal is to bring families and the community to the campus “to let everyone know, students, graduates, and the community, that we are committed to providing opportunities and support for people wanting to strive for their highest,” Sheldon Tawata, college counselor and Alumni and Friends coordinator, said in the release. “We hope this event will preserve what it means to serve our families and community through education.”

Highlights of “I Heart Kapi‘olani CC” include:

>> Campus open house and campus tour;

>> Field games, such as tug-of-war, cornhole and archery, and an inflatable field goal;

>> Interactive games and activities in the library, including button making and “giant chess”;

>> Short massages, food for purchase, music by university radio station KTUH and demonstrations and information from KCC health programs.

More information is available at w and on the Instagram account @uhkapiolani.