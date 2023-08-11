Volunteers prepare meals to aid Maui shelters, responders

Dozens of volunteers converged Thursday on the kitchens at the University of Hawaii’s Maui College to prepare thousands of meals for people in shelters and first responders.

More than 4,000 meals were assembled Thursday, and another 6,000 were expected to be made today, officials said.

Thursday’s lunch included sandwiches donated by restaurants, including Tiffany’s, and dinner was venison curry. UH Maui College also made chilli.

“Our mission is to be of service to the community,” UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana said in a news release. “When we are in crisis, we can support the community by using our intellectual and physical resources.”

So far all food items and ingredients have been donated, including produce from local farmers, a UH spokesperson said.

Lead chefs are UH Maui College alumnus Sheldon Simeon and chef Lee Anne Wong, and UH Maui College Culinary Program Coordinator Craig Omori is the vol­unteer coordinator. The volunteers have included the college’s culinary instructors, and volunteers from The Salvation Army, Maui United Way, Maui Rapid Response, Maui County, and Common Ground Collective.