UH’s Stone makes Thorpe watch list

Hawaii cornerback Cam Stone was among 35 defensive backs named Thursday to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List.

Stone, a senior from Angleton, Texas, earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors last season for Wyoming when he posted 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. Last month, Stone was named to the preseason All-Mountain West first team as selected by the league’s media.

The award is given to college football’s best defensive back based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

UH midfielder earns preseason honor

Hawaii midfielder Eliza Ammendolia was named to the Big West Women’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference second team, and the Rainbow Wahine were picked seventh in the preseason poll.

Ammendolia, a graduate student from Griffith, New South Wales, Australia, was a first-team selection last season after recording two goals and an assist while also controlling the midfield.

She made the all-conference first team as a freshman in 2019 and was a second-team pick in 2021.

Long Beach State led the voting of 11 conference coaches with 87 points, followed by Cal Poly and two-time defending conference champion UC Irvine. Hawaii had 44 points.

The Rainbow Wahine finished 6-6-3 overall and 3-4-3 in conference play last season.

They open the season with an exhibition game against Houston Christian on Sunday at 5 p.m.

West Oahu wins 19U girls soccer title

West Oahu beat a team from Tennessee to win the 19U Girls title on July 30 in Orange County, Calif., at the AYSO National Games, an event that’s held once every four years.

The team, coached by Kris Cannella with players from schools such as Campbell, Pearl City and Damien, beat Harrogate 2-1 for the title. The West Oahu team finished 4-1-1 in the pool, then avenged its only loss in the semifinals by beating Downey (Calif.) 5-0.

The tournament featured many Hawaii teams, with the West Oahu 10U boys earning the overall sportsmanship award. Pearl City’s 10U girls and Aiea’s 12U boys also earned sportsmanship awards.