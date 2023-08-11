Hilo softball team falls short

Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi lost a pair of games Thursday at the Nike RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla.

In the first game, Jersey City, N.J., beat Nobu Yamauchi 11-6.

Mariah Antoque batted 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kylie Garcia scored twice for Nobu Yamauchi, which led 3-0 after three innings.

In the second game, the Cleveland Guardians held off Nobu Yamauchi 9-7.

Eden Shimaoka went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs for Nobu Yamauchi, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

On Wednesday, Nobu Yamauchi won a wild 18-15 game in nine innings over the Dominican Republic.

Hunter Salausa-Galletes batted 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs, and Landri Nakano scored three runs for Nobu Yamauchi.

Nobu Yamauchi scored seven runs in the top of the ninth, and the Dominican Republic scored four times in the bottom half.

Nobu Yamauchi (2-4) will conclude the tournament today with a consolation game against the Miami Marlins at 3 a.m.