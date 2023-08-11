Scoreboard – August 11, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

High school, nonleague: McKinley at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; Kaiser at Castle, 7 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kalani, 7 p.m. at Kaiser; Villa Park (Calif.) vs. Damien, 7 p.m. at Farrington;

Kaiser at Castle, 7 p.m.; Campbell at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, nonleague: Kaimuki at

‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Punahou at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington; Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Aiea at Kapaa, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at

Kapolei 7 p.m.; Farrington at Radford, 7:30 p.m.; Kauai at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

Junior West Regional (13-14)

At Bend, Ore.

Thursday

Final

Honolulu 003 54 — 12 12 0

Dublin, Calif. 000 00 — 0 1 1

W—Kaikea Patoc-Young. L—Ethan H.

Leading hitters—Honolulu: Iona Uyehara 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Micah Bennett 2-3; Chase Kawakami 2-3, 2 RBIs; AJ Wida 2-2, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Patoc-Young 2b.

Honolulu (4-0) qualifies for the World

Series in Taylor, Mich., which starts

Sunday.

Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth

Cal Ripken 10U World Series

At Crown Point, Ind.

Thursday

Iron Man bracket

Quarterfinals

Flood City, Pa. 9, Westside Bombers 4

The Westside Bombers finished 1-3 in

the tournament

Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series

At Branson, Mo.

Thursday

U.S. championship bracket

Quarterfinals

Black Hills, WA 113 010 001 — 7 9 5

New Era 000 321 000 — 6 8 4

W—Jax Fulton. L—Talon Pa‘ahao. S—Isaiah

Rodriguez.

Leading hitters—Black Hills: Jaxon O’Neill 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Rodriguez 2 RBIs; Eli

Downing 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Elijah Butler HR; Fulton HR. OBRL New Era: Kobejames

Kealoha 3-4; Graiden Duke 2 RBIs.

Semifinals

Black Hills, Wash. 100 000 — 1 2 3

Hawaii Kai Fear 201 02x — 5 8 3

W—Keona Barraza. L—Isaiah Rodriguez.

Leading hitters—Black Hills: Tanner Barker 2b. Hawaii Kai Fear 808: Jayse Braun 2-3, 2 runs; Barraza 2b, 2 runs; Kaiolohia Araujo-

Waiau 3-3, 2b, 3 RBIs.

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (7-0) will face

SE Lexington, Ky., in the U.S. final today at

10:30 a.m. (HST). SE Lexington beat

Windsor, Calif., 3-0 in the other semifinal.