Letter: An exhibit on U.S. leap into Pacific imperialism

Regarding the “1898-2023 Project: August 12, 2023 – August 12, 2024”: In the tradition of the 1993 Onipa‘a, the 100-year observance of the overthrow, and the 1998 Ku‘e observance of the illegality of annexation, we are initiating a community-based educational project in observance of the 125th year of the U.S. government’s leap into Pacific imperialism.

In response to the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibit, “1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions,” in Washington D.C., we are creating our own traveling exhibit, reinforced by documentary film showings, social media, panels, lectures, community outreach and next-generation scholarship.

Our working group — including former Gov. John David Waihe‘e III, Amy Agbayani, Ikaika Hussey, Craig Howes, Maile Meyer and Colin Moore — hopes to generate wide participation in understanding a pernicious history that is still with us today.

This is history not only of Hawaii but of Guam, the Philippines and far-flung islands throughout the Pacific.

Meleanna Meyer

Artist and filmmaker

Tom Coffman

Writer

