Letter: An exhibit on U.S. leap into Pacific imperialism

Regarding the “1898-2023 Project: August 12, 2023 – August 12, 2024”: In the tradition of the 1993 Onipa‘a, the 100-year observance of the overthrow, and the 1998 Ku‘e observance of the illegality of annexation, we are initiating a community-based educational project in observance of the 125th year of the U.S. government’s leap into Pacific imperialism.
In response to the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibit, “1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions,” in Washington D.C., we are creating our own traveling exhibit, reinforced by documentary film showings, social media, panels, lectures, community outreach and next-generation scholarship.
Our working group — including former Gov. John David Waihe‘e III, Amy Agbayani, Ikaika Hussey, Craig Howes, Maile Meyer and Colin Moore — hopes to generate wide participation in understanding a pernicious history that is still with us today.
This is history not only of Hawaii but of Guam, the Philippines and far-flung islands throughout the Pacific.
Meleanna Meyer
Artist and filmmaker
Tom Coffman
Writer
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.