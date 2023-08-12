Letter: Vietnam vets need help with medical treatment

I am a Vietnam veteran. People say they are sorry for the way we were treated — people spat on us and called us baby killers. Today we are still suffering. We lost more than 58,000 men and women, and every day we lose more.

Veterans are suffering from Agent Orange. Do you know what it is like going through each day with your legs, feet and hands feeling so numb? At times you don’t know what to do. Your nerves are damaged so badly with restless leg syndrome that you are up most of the night. The medications you take do not work. Your balance is so bad you have to use a cane or a walker.

I love going fishing. There are a lot of places I would like to go but I can’t. How much more do we have to suffer? Where is the help and compensation for Agent Orange?

Thomas Perreira

Mililani

