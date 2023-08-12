Hilo team loses World Series softball consolation game

Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi took an early lead but couldn’t hold it in a 7-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday in a consolation game of the Nike RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla.

Nobu Yamauchi’s Mariah Antoque scored on a fielding error by the shortstop and Hunter Jackson squeezed in a run in the first inning. Miami took the lead with a three-run bottom half of the first and added four more in the fifth in a game shortened to six innings.

Keani Kaneshiro, Mua Williams, Peyton Willing, Jackson and Eden Shimaoka had singles for Nobu Yamauchi, which finished 2-5 in the tournament.

—

At Vero Beach, Fla.

Friday

Consolation

MIAMI MARLINS 7, NOBU YAMAUCHI 2

Nobu Yamauchi 200 000 — 2 5 1

Miami Marlins 300 04x — 7 7 3

W—Abril Gomez. L—Eden Shimaoka.

Leading hitters—Miami Marlins: Sofia Villa 2 runs; Fatima Mandujano 3-3, 3 RBIs.