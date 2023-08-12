comscore Hilo team loses World Series softball consolation game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
She Speaks | Sports

Hilo team loses World Series softball consolation game

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi took an early lead but couldn’t hold it in a 7-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday in a consolation game of the Nike RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla.

Nobu Yamauchi’s Mariah Antoque scored on a fielding error by the shortstop and Hunter Jackson squeezed in a run in the first inning. Miami took the lead with a three-run bottom half of the first and added four more in the fifth in a game shortened to six innings.

Keani Kaneshiro, Mua Williams, Peyton Willing, Jackson and Eden Shimaoka had singles for Nobu Yamauchi, which finished 2-5 in the tournament.

At Vero Beach, Fla.

Friday

Consolation

MIAMI MARLINS 7, NOBU YAMAUCHI 2

Nobu Yamauchi 200 000 — 2 5 1

Miami Marlins 300 04x — 7 7 3

W—Abril Gomez. L—Eden Shimaoka.

Leading hitters—Miami Marlins: Sofia Villa 2 runs; Fatima Mandujano 3-3, 3 RBIs.

Nobu Yamauchi finished 2-5 in the tournament

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Anelu Lafaele the top player to watch after transfer to Farrington
Next Story
Television and radio – August 12, 2023

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up