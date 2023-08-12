Hilo team loses World Series softball consolation game

Hilo’s Nobu Yamauchi took an early lead but couldn’t hold it in a 7-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday in a consolation game of the Nike RBI Softball World Series (18U) in Vero Beach, Fla.
Nobu Yamauchi’s Mariah Antoque scored on a fielding error by the shortstop and Hunter Jackson squeezed in a run in the first inning. Miami took the lead with a three-run bottom half of the first and added four more in the fifth in a game shortened to six innings.
Keani Kaneshiro, Mua Williams, Peyton Willing, Jackson and Eden Shimaoka had singles for Nobu Yamauchi, which finished 2-5 in the tournament.
