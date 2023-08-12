How to assist victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires

The outpouring of support in the wake of deadly wildfires on Maui has been nearly universal, with many people seeking opportunities to either make donations or volunteer. Here are some opportunities:

Agencies

>> The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: Donations and volunteer support information at ready.hawaii.gov or 808-733-4300.

>> Maui County: Donate or volunteer by calling 808-270-7285.

>> American Red Cross of Hawaii: Money and volunteers needed; redcross.org/hawaii.

>> Maui United Way: The Fire Disaster Relief Fund is providing immediate financial assistance through grants to nonprofits at the forefront of relief efforts, as well as directly to households that have been deeply affected. Those who would like to donate may do so at mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief.

Funds

>> Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund: Anyone wanting to make donations to help communities and families recover on Maui can do so through Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund at hawaiicommunity foundation.org/maui-strong.

>> The Hawaii Bankers Association Aloha for Maui: Donations are being accepted at any of its member branches statewide to provide assistance to the people, businesses and organizations. Monies collected will be donated to the Maui Strong Fund. To kick off the effort, HBA is donating $25,000 to the fund.

>> Foodland: Donations up to $249 can be made at any Foodland checkout counter.

>> Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation: A business relief fund has been established to help businesses. Monetary donations are being accepted at tinyurl.com/46jknrw9.

>> Hawaii Credit Union League: HCUL is working with its Valley Isle chapter to coordinate monetary donations, initiating support with a $10,000 donation. Donations can be made to: “Valley Isle Chapter — HCUL” and sent to: 160 Paahana St., Kahului, HI 96732.

Goods

>> War Memorial Complex: Donations of nonperishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also needed are slippers, men’s underwear, clothing, pillows, large duffel bags and storage containers.

>> Matson: Nonprofit organizations needing assistance in getting goods to Maui are asked to apply for such assistance on the company’s website at matson.com/community.

>> United Public Workers: Donate nonperishable items at any UPW headquarters across the state from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations of headquarters are: Oahu: 1426 N. School St.; Hawaii island: 362 E. Lani­kaula St.; Maui: 841 Kolu St.; and Kauai: 2970 Kele St. Suite 213.

>> Hawaii Restaurant Association: To contribute food, water, medical supplies or shelter from Maui or Oahu, fill out the form at tinyurl.com/2a9jfjdy.

>> AMVETS Hawaii: Honolulu Council member Augie Tulba is partnering with AMVETS Hawaii to host a collection drive in Ewa Beach at the AMVETS West Oahu Veterans Center, 5001 Iroquois Ave., on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. The collection drive will be accepting canned goods, household items and clothing. Items will be picked up from the AMVETS Center by Hui Mahi‘ai ‘Aina and shipped to Maui on Monday. Isabella Bissen, wife of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr., will receive and distribute the items to the victims of the Maui fires. For more information about the Ewa Beach collection drive, call Tulba at 808-291-7174.

>> Maui Sunday Market: The market will be hosting two donation drop-off events Sunday and Aug. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. The following items will be accepted: nonperishable food; bottled water; personal hygiene products; baby diapers, food and formula; bedding essentials such as sheets, pillows, blankets and towels; pet food, toys, supplies and pop-up kennels; clean clothing for adults, children and infants; toys in new or gently used condition; and gift cards.

>> Maui Brewing Co.: Maui Brewing Co. will accept donations of baby items, clothing, blankets and pillows, household items, batteries, lighters and tents at its three locations: on Maui at 605 Lipoa Parkway, daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; and on Oahu at 2300 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki (at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber), daily from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., and in Kailua at 573 Kailua Road (at the Lau Hala Shops), daily from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.