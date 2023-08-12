Joint efforts underway to house displaced Maui residents

People from throughout Hawaii and even the U.S. mainland are coming together to meet a call to action from Gov. Josh Green to make emergency housing available to people displaced by the Maui wildfires.

Green said Thursday during a news conference, where he recounted a visit to the burned-down historic Lahaina, that thousands of people will need housing.

Officials have not clarified exact housing needs in an ever- changing environment. On Friday, firefighters said the Lahaina wildfire was still only 85% contained, and that they were still battling flareups from wildfires there and in Up Country Maui and Palehu/ Kihei.

Estimates based on U.S. Census figures and preliminary accounts of damage indicate that as many as 3,000 homes or more might have been destroyed in Lahaina, where approximately 12,000 people live.

Green said, “It’s our intent to initially seek 2,000 rooms so we can get housing for people. That will mean reaching out to all of our hotels and those in the community. We’ll ask people to rent those extra rooms or their (accessory dwelling units) or the (ohana units) that they have on their property.”

He said programs will be launched to create more access to temporary housing, and subsidies will be needed to make sure that “for the many months people need to find a home that they can have a home here.”

Green said rooms in hotels, which are part of Hawaii’s economy and its community, will provide temporary housing.

“We also are going to call to action for people across the state. If you have additional space in your home, if you have the capacity to take someone in from West Maui, please do. We’ll find a way to connect you,” he said. “Please consider bringing those people into your lives especially if you have the space that you can otherwise rent.”

Green said the state will find housing resources because the federal government will be in full support. “President (Joe) Biden spoke to me directly and said that they will be here with us all week,” he said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Friday responded to the need by suspending the 30-day minimum rental period for short-term vacation rentals on Oahu to increase the availability of emergency housing.

“In the spirit of wanting to do everything possible to help with this devastating and heartbreaking tragedy, we are suspending the 30-day requirement for short-term vacation rentals to help provide housing on Oahu for those most in need,” Blangiardi said. “We hope that this will provide some relief for any of our displaced neighbors who are in need of a safe place to stay during these trying times.”

The city Department of Planning and Permitting is suspending the 30-day minimum rental period requirement for short-term vacation rentals effective now through Aug. 31, in compliance with Green’s Fourth Proclamation Relating to Wildfires.

Blangiardi added, “We now know that there are countless Maui residents who will need places to stay in the coming weeks. I am counting on our local rental property owners to keep those individuals their top priority.”

He also encouraged owners and managers to offer the temporary emergency housing at free or discounted rates.

“The people of Maui need our help, and we have an opportunity to make a significant impact,” he said. “I am urging those of you who own rental properties here on Oahu to consider opening your doors to our Maui neighbors who have been devastated by this tragedy.”

Outrigger Hospitality Group’s Plantation Inn was irreparably damaged as a result of the devastating wildfires in Lahaina. Still, the company is working to meet the housing needs of its Maui employees, who have been displaced.

Outrigger spokesperson Monica Salter said, “Outrigger’s top priority at this time is ensuring the well-being of our employees and guests. We are working tirelessly to ensure that all of our employees are safe and are providing hotel rooms to any Outrigger employee who has been displaced by the fires.”

Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging &Tourism Association, said a challenge is that the hotels in the West Maui region, which includes Lahaina, Kaanapali, Napili and Kapalua, are without power, meaning that some 3,500 rooms are off the books for at least two weeks.

“The hotels in Wailea and other unaffected areas like Kahului are taking in first responders and residents,” he said. “The Courtyard by Marriott Maui Kahului Airport and the Maui Beach Hotel are so full that they have waiting lists.”

Hannemann said the Hawai‘i Convention Center also has opened up shelter space, however, many displaced Maui residents have pursued other options.

“Our hotels on Oahu are offering discounted rates for those that have lost homes and want to be close to relatives on Oahu. Some are staying three or four days or a week or more,” he said.

He said some properties like the Surfjack Hotel and Swim Club are not only housing displaced Maui residents, they are fundraising, too. Hannemann said hotels on the other islands and hospitality leaders from as far away as the mainland also are offering to do what they can.

Former Hawaii hotel executive Kelly Hoen, who moved to the mainland more than two years ago, isn’t letting an ocean get in the way of giving. Hoen, who now works as senior vice president of Here &Now Consulting, and her husband are offering to host a family in their Chattanooga, Tenn., home, which has three unused bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“We’ll house at least a family and maybe there will be a groundswell idea that can get bigger,” she said. “If there are others thinking the same way, there’s the potential for housing assistance all across the country. There’s so much love for Hawaii — it’s not just me who was born and raised and worked in hospitality there for decades— it’s also people who have visited Hawaii.”

Hoen already has reached out to Mitch Patel, the founder and CEO of Vision Hospitality Group, to help find jobs in the region for Maui’s displaced hospitality workers.

Having lived through Hurricane Iniki on Kauai, Hoen said that she has witnessed the aftermath of tragedy and knows the value of a fresh start.

“The Westin Maui where I worked at the time was closed for over a year. We didn’t lose our home, but it took a long time for Kauai to recover, and my husband and I had to send our kids to Oahu to live with my parents,” she said. “In Iniki, we didn’t have the loss of life that Maui is experiencing. But I remember that there was a sense of powerlessness, and then the community came together and rebuilt.”

Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, said donations have poured in from around the world to bring the nonprofit’s Kako‘o Maui relief effort to over $3 million in matching funds.

“It wasn’t even two days ago that our goal was $100,000,” Lewis said. “This is something that is felt around the world. Even the Pope issued a statement today.”

In a telegram of condolences to the people of Hawaii, Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims, people who were injured or displaced from the wildfires, and emergency responders who are providing aid to the victims, The Associated Press reported. The note said Francis was saddened to learn of the destruction and “expressed solidarity with all those suffering from this tragedy, especially those whose loved ones have died or are missing.”

Lewis said CNHA and its partners are still assessing where the fund should go.

“It sounds like a lot of money, but in the greater scheme of things it’s a drop in the bucket. We want to make sure we are maximizing the resources,” he said. “But if there’s a need for housing, it’s absolutely going to go to housing.”

Lewis said housing already was a problem on Maui before the wildfires, so shoring up those who have been displaced will be challenging.

“We have to get the hotels up and running so that families can go there for interim short-term solutions, but this is going to be a long game,” he said.

Lewis said there are about 106 families that live in Hawaiian homesteads in Lahaina. He said not all of the homes were destroyed, but many sustained significant damage.

“We are exploring how to build temporary housing through the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands,” he said.