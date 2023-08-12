Japan team wins Kona Billfish Tournament

Japan’s Kona Game Fishing Club Taiyo captured the 2023 Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament on Friday.
The team of Masaharu Matsushita and DaikukeYamazaki held the top position the entire week and finished with 1,300 points.
Kevin Hibbard made history, becoming the first captain to win consecutive Henry Chee Memorial Awards, given to the charter boat captain accumulating the greatest number of billfish points during the tournament. Hibbard is a resident of the Big Island, having moved from Florida in 1995.
