Japan team wins Kona Billfish Tournament

Japan’s Kona Game Fishing Club Taiyo captured the 2023 Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament on Friday.

The team of Masaharu Matsushita and DaikukeYamazaki held the top position the entire week and finished with 1,300 points.

Kevin Hibbard made history, becoming the first captain to win consecutive Henry Chee Memorial Awards, given to the charter boat captain accumulating the greatest number of billfish points during the tournament. Hibbard is a resident of the Big Island, having moved from Florida in 1995.

61st HAWAIIAN INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT

Friday

At Kona

TEAM STANDINGS POINTS

Kona Game Fishing Club Taiyo, Japan ……………………………………………………………………….. 1,300

Ohana Fishing Club, Japan…………………………………………………………………………………………… 1,200

Mission Bay Marlin Club, USA………………………………………………………………………………………….900

Dun Deal, Australia…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 850

Kona Game Fishing Club Osaka, Japan ………………………………………………………………………… 700

Bay Of Islands Swordfish Club, New Zealand………………………………………………………………..600

Tag & Brag, Australia………………………………………………………………………………………………………….500

41 Degrees South, Australia …………………………………………………………………………………………….500

Australian Adventure Charters, Australia………………………………………………………………………….400

Laguna Miguel Billfish Club, USA…………………………………………………………………………………… 400

New Britain Game Fishing Club, Papua New Guinea ……………………………………………………300

BOAT STANDINGS CAPTAIN POINTS

2nd Offense Kevin Hibbard 1,600

Tantrum Nick Durham 1,000

Maverick James Bach 900

Kona Dream David Borges, Jr 900

Hooked Up Chuck Wigzell 850

Lightspeed Rob Ellyn 800

Bwana Teddy Hoogs 700

Kraken Cyrus Widhalm 300

Beastmode Mike Dakil 300

Topshape Al Gustavson 300

Legend Randy Parker 100