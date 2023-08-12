Hawaii Kai Fever 808 falls in World Series U.S. championship

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 lost 2-0 to SE Lexington, Ky., on Friday in the U.S. championship bracket final of the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo.

Jayse Braun and Kaiolohia Araujo-Waiau hit singles for Hawaii Kai Fear 808, which outscored its previous tournament opponents 77-8.

Emmric Alana pitched the first three innings and Hunter Tam worked the final two for Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (7-1).

Zach Fugate walked none and struck out 12 for SE Lexington, which scored in the third inning on a squeeze bunt and RBI double.

—

At Branson, Mo.

Friday

U.S. championship bracket; Final

SE LEXINGTON, KY. 2, HAWAII KAI FEAR 808 0

Hawaii Kai 000 000 — 0 2 0

Kentucky 002 000 — 2 4 0

W—Zach Fugate. L—Emmric Alana.

Leading hitters—SE Lexington, Ky.: Fugate 2-3; Allen Cox 2b.