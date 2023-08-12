Hawaii Kai Fever 808 falls in World Series U.S. championship

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 lost 2-0 to SE Lexington, Ky., on Friday in the U.S. championship bracket final of the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo.
Jayse Braun and Kaiolohia Araujo-Waiau hit singles for Hawaii Kai Fear 808, which outscored its previous tournament opponents 77-8.
Emmric Alana pitched the first three innings and Hunter Tam worked the final two for Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (7-1).
Zach Fugate walked none and struck out 12 for SE Lexington, which scored in the third inning on a squeeze bunt and RBI double.
