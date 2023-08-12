Kalani beats Waialua in OIA Division II play

Kalani 20, Waialua 9

Senior quarterback Kynan McCartney threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns and the Falcons opened the season with a win over the Bulldogs that counted in OIA Division II play.

Kalani scored all 20 points in the first quarter, with McCartney hitting Silas Soberano on a 45-yard touchdown pass to put the Falcons ahead 20-0.

Jace Apau scored on a 3-yard run and Makoakai Fierro kicked a 38-yard field goal for the Bulldogs, who scored their nine points in the third quarter.

Soberano finished with 92 receiving yards on two receptions to help interim coach Quinn Griffiths earn his first win.

INTERLEAGUE

Long Beach Poly 60, Konawaena 28

The defending Division I state champions jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter before giving up 53 consecutive points to the Jackrabbits from California.

Quimari Shemwell returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter for Long Beach Poly, which is ranked No. 15 among California schools by MaxPreps.

Konawaena failed to convert on fourth-and-goal from the 4 just before halftime to trail 27-21 at the break.

Long Beach Poly went 10-0 in the regular season last year and is ranked in the top 50 nationally entering this season. Konawaena came into its opener on an 11-game winning streak, culminating in a 38-28 win over Waipahu in the Division I state title game last November.

The Wildcats were the only neighbor island team to play on opening night.

Roosevelt 34, McKinley 0

Sophomore quarterback Ioane Kamanao threw for three touchdowns in the first half and Xavier Bezares rushed for a game-high 87 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Rough Riders over the Tigers.

Kamanao finished 8-for-14 for 145 yards and hit classmate Taimane Souza-Fautanu five times for 80 yards and two scores. Another sophomore, Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, caught the first touchdown of the game on a 45-yard reception.

Maui/Waipahu game next week canceled

Maui High announced its scheduled home game against Waipahu next week has been canceled.

Maui High’s gym is currently being used as a shelter for people following the deadly wild fires that have caused 80 deaths, according to the latest report from Maui County.

———

Star-Advertiser staff

—

Roosevelt 34, McKinley 0

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

McKinley (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Roosevelt (1-0) 6 21 7 0 — 34

Roos—Jahsiah Souza-Armstead 45 pass from Ioane Kamanao (kick failed)

Roos—Taimane Souza-Fautanu 10 pass from Kamanao (Souza-Fautanu pass from Kamanao)

Roos—Souza-Fautanu 26 pass from Kamanao (Journey DePeralta kick)

Roos—Xavier Bezares 1 run (kick failed)

Roos—Bezares 2 run (DePeralta kick)

RUSHING—McKinley: Makana Williams 8-9, Mana Ka’io 1-3, John Laroco 1-(minus 3), Fabien Pudja 2-(minus 5). Roosevelt: Bezares 22-87, Kamanao 8-21, Kalei Akiona 1-11.

PASSING—McKinley: Ka’io 1-1-0-4, Pudja 2-14-1-0. Roosevelt: Kamanao 8-14-0-145.

RECEIVING—McKinley: Tanner Hiromasa 1-5, Richard Kaneshiro 1-4, Williams 1-(minus 5). Roosevelt: Souza-Fautanu 5-80, Souza-Armstead 2-59, Keawe Davis 1-6.

Kalani 20, Waialua 9

At Kaiser Stadium

Waialua (0-1, 0-1) 0 0 9 0 — 9

Kalani (1-0, 1-0) 20 0 0 0 — 20

Kaln—Sonny Iaea 7 pass from Kynan McCartney (Brennan Takara kick)

Kaln—Jordan Amalato 3 run (Takara kick)

Kaln—Silas Soberano 45 pass from McCartney (kick blocked)

Wail—Jace Apau 3 run (pass failed)

Wail—FG Makoakai Fierro 38

RUSHING—Waialua: Rayden Wilson 11-55, Jack Amancio 6-31, Fierro 9-11, Kaleb Rice 1-6, Jayvie Arellano 3-6, Kingston Pascual 1-5, Apau 2-3, Riley Jacob Pascua 2-1, Emery Abilla 5-(minus-20), team 2-(minus 31). Kalani: Iaea 16-37, Amalato 3-9, McCartney 5-8.

PASSING—Waialua: Abilla 9-26-1-77, Arellano 2-4-0-8, Amancio 0-2-0-0. Kalani: McCartney 11-19-1-188.