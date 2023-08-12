Leilehua shows off passing combo, new turf to beat error-prone Kailua

The Hanohano Plunkett-to-Timothy Arnold connection and a hard-hitting defense helped Leilehua defend its new FieldTurf on Friday.

Plunkett threw a pair of touchdown passes to Arnold and Leilehua forced five turnovers in a 19-7 victory over Kailua in a nonleague game.

The Mules didn’t play a home game last season because FieldTurf was being installed at Hugh Yoshida Stadium.

“It’s a great thing we were able to come out here and show everybody what we’re about,” Arnold said.

It also was Leilehua’s first victory since a 6-3 triumph over Farrington in 2021.

The Mules moved down from OIA Open to Division I this year.

“We always believed in the process that we put together. We just weren’t able to execute it the previous two years,” said Leilehua coach Mark Kurisu, who added it was nice to have a full training camp this season.

“One thing that’s good about this team is they’re honest. They failed and they’re holding themselves accountable and being responsible to make the changes. We’ve definitely grown a lot.”

Leilehua finally broke through on the final play of the first half on a 7-yard slant from Plunkett to Arnold. Carter McMillen made the PAT to make it 7-0.

“I couldn’t have done that without my teammates,” Arnold said. “They’re the ones that set me up, allowed me to have that opportunity.”

The big play of the drive was a 38-yard completion to Camren Flemister, which put the ball at the 2.

Plunkett hit a wide-open Arnold on a 20-yard scoring strike to make it 19-7 with 8:51 remaining.

“I was supposed to run a post underneath him, but I realized he dropped down, so that’s why I went behind him,” Arnold said. “I saw the ball coming a little short, so I came back to get that.”

Leilehua’s defense recovered four fumbles and had an interception.

Leilehua appeared to score first on a long fumble return by Jordan Tugoaen off a botched pitch by Kailua on the game’s opening possession, but a block-in-the back penalty on the return put the ball at midfield.

On the Surfriders’ second possession, the Mules recovered a fumble after a completion at the Kailua 45, but wound up punting.

Leilehua drove to the Kailua 20 on the opening possession of the second quarter, but Plunkett was intercepted by Kaikea You near the goal line.

On Kailua’s fourth possession, Matteus Ioane picked off Romeo Ortiz.

Leilehua went up 13-0 on Cole Northington’s 5-yard run up the middle with 6:20 left in the third quarter. On the previous play, Arnold caught a 32-yard pass. The PAT kick was blocked.

The Surfriders cut their deficit to 13-7 on an 8-yard scoring pass from Ortiz to Aizek Ka‘anoi on fourth down with eight seconds remaining in the third.

Leilehua’s Ezekiel Anahu and Tugoaen recovered Surfriders fumbles in the second half.

—

Leilehua 19, Kailua 7

At Hugh Yoshida Stadium

Kailua (0-1, 0-1) 0 0 7 0 — 7

Leilehua (1-0, 1-0) 0 7 6 6 — 19

Leil—Timothy Arnold 7 pass from Hanohano Plunkett (Carter McMillen kick)

Leil—Cole Northington 5 run (kick blocked)

Kail—Aizek Kaanoi 8 pass from Romeo Ortiz (Ezekiel-Allan Valdez kick)

Leil—Arnold 20 pass from Plunkett (run failed)

RUSHING—Kailua: Caysen Samson 9-41, Ikaika Quidachay 10-39, Ortiz 7-26. Leilehua: Camren Flemister 8-51, Northington 15-39, Sonny Tagaloa 1-0, Plunkett 5-(minus 9), team 2-(minus 9).

PASSING—Kailua: Ortiz 13-22–1-121. Leilehua: Plunkett 14-26-1-186.

RECEIVING—Kailua: Kaanoi 5-65, Stoney Pocock 2-21, Valdez 6-35. Leilehua: Arnold 8-110, Flemister 3-55, McMillen 2-10, Layton Domingo 1-11.