Hawaii to ramp up the hitting in today’s scrimmage

The University of Hawaii football team is entering the oomph stage.

For this afternoon’s full-contact scrimmage, everybody but the top three quarterbacks is free to hit or be hit.

“We’re going to ramp ’em,” coach Timmy Chang said of the 16th practice of training camp. “It’ll be full max.”

The previous two situational scrimmages were set to limited-contact rules. There were hard hits and wrap-around tackles, but takedowns were discouraged. This time, only quarterbacks Brayden Schager, Jake Farrell and Joey Yellen will be off limits to hits.

“We’ve got to get used to ball security,” Chang said. “We’ve got to get used to tackling guys. We’ve got to get used to getting tackled. We need the work.”

In practices this week, Schager, who is the presumed starter, Farrell and Yellen have taken all the quarterback reps in team drills and scrimmage-like sessions. “We’re getting all three ready to roll,” Chang said.

Dalen Morris, a dual-threat quarterback who earned a degree from the Naval Academy and is stationed on Oahu, joined the Rainbow Warriors as a walk-on in February. He has one season of eligibility for the Warriors, after which he will serve the five-year commitment he made to the Navy. Because he is part of special offensive packages, Morris will be on the travel roster for the Warriors’ Aug. 26 season opener against Vanderbilt in Nashville. Morris, an accomplished runner, is allowed to be hit in today’s scrimmage.

Chang said Jonah Chong, a Nevada transfer and ‘Iolani graduate, has impressed with his arm strength and is a consideration for the travel roster.

Today’s scrimmage, which is open to the public at the Ching Complex, will provide more evaluation material of the offensive line. Ka‘ena Decambra, Houston transfer Josh Atkins and Luke Felix-Fualalo, who transferred from Utah a year ago, have rotated at the two tackle positions. Micah Mariteragi, who has missed time because of an ailment, also is in the mix.

At the line’s interior positions, Eliki Tanuvasa, Sergio Muasau, Mo Ta‘ala and Solo Vaipulu have received most of the snaps. Vaipulu also has moonlighted as a running back and H-back in several specialty packages. “Solo is a value guy,” Chang said. “We can roll him in a bunch of different places right now. He brings a value to our offense.”

While Greyson Morgan and Devon Tauaefa have emerged as flex tight ends, Kila Kamakawiwo‘ole has found a role as a line-attached tight end and H-back. Kamakawiwo‘ole, who moved from linebacker, also has proved to be a sure-handed receiver. “He’s been pretty solid,” Chang said.

The scrimmage is expected to start at 4 p.m.