Top News

Avoid Route 11 in South Kona due to traffic crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 pm
The Hawaii Police Department advised motorists to avoid Route 11 in South Kona due to a vehicle crash near the 82-mile marker at Manuka State Park.

The crash has closed Route 11 between Halepiula Road and Aloha Boulevard, and will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours, police said. Both lanes are closed.

