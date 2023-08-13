Letter: Prefab homes for displaced residents

Bring in prefabricated homes for displaced Maui residents to own, rent or use as a business. When the crisis is over, use the prefab homes for affordable housing for seniors and others in Hawaii.

The time is now to think about how to quickly, economically and environmentally help Hawaii help itself. I see tax credits, sound business plans and, of course, political advantages to this proposal.

Gov. Josh Green, ACLU, Hawaiian activists, local and transplanted people of Hawaii — what say you?

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

