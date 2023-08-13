Letter: Stories show us how to be more generous

Kudos to all of the news media for providing stories and information about the support that is coming to Maui (“How to help Maui and Hawaii island wildfire victims,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 10).

It is so important for us to hear about how individuals, businesses and corporations are reaching out to help. In the midst of its own loss, Crazy Shirts is donating 4,000 clothing items to Maui. Ala Moana Center management is canceling its 64th anniversary celebration this weekend and instead donating to Maui relief efforts. Collin Morikawa is donating $1,000 for every birdie he makes during the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Reporting on how our community is responding positively is important and genuinely appreciated. Stories like this will hopefully inspire us to give and to dig deeper and give even more. Rebuilding will take a long time and support will be needed long into the future. Maui will be strong!

Gail Fujimoto

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter