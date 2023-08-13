comscore Letter: Unwise to publish OHA’s blame game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Unwise to publish OHA’s blame game

  • Today
    Lahaina’s beloved 150-year-old Banyan tree is seen on Saturday.

One must take issue with the editors of the Star-Advertiser for not editing out the last paragraph in the article, “Lahaina’s cultural treasures, landmarks ‘go up in smoke’” (Aug. 10).

Reporter Tim Hurley outlined the terrible cultural and historical losses dealt to Hawaii because of the fires that raged in Lahaina. It was in-depth and very informative. We are all horrified.

However, in the last paragraph, an Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) trustee pointed a finger and blamed virtually every person on the planet who is not a Native Hawaiian as the partial cause of the fire.

With all due respect to free speech, a political blame game had no business in this informative article and should have been edited out.

Let OHA rant in its own opinion piece.

Neil Fleitell

Kaneohe

