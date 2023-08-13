Editorial: In Maui disaster, top priority is to help victims

The shock, terror and devastating losses resulting from Maui’s catastrophic, wind- fueled fires are still fresh, survivors and residents reeling. Yet despite the unprecedented damage and resulting confusion from what is now the deadliest natural disaster in state history, Hawaii must immediately marshal all forces available to aid and comfort victims.

The most devastating impact of the wildfires, which burned historic Lahaina town to the ground, is the loss of human life. The death toll of 67 as of late Friday will certainly rise, with about 1,000 people unaccounted for due to communications and other difficulties. Many have suffered burns and other injuries. Hawaii’s first duty is to provide aid to surviving family members and those who have suffered injuries and losses by the fires.

A major step came Thursday, with President Joe Biden issuing a “Major Disaster Declaration” for Hawaii that will deliver an array of federal resources and support on top of actions that were already underway by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), military and other agencies.

This important assistance includes grants for temporary housing — such as rent help or for home repairs — as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses (see DisasterAssistance.gov, call 1-800-621- 3362 or use the FEMA app). Robert J. Fenton Jr., a regional FEMA administrator now in Hawaii, said in a news conference Thursday that people registering losses could start to receive financial assistance as early as this week — so clearly, registering claims as soon as possible is urged.

The enormity of housing needs cannot be overstated. An estimated 1,700 buildings have been destroyed, including homes, historic structures, businesses and gathering places. Thousands of residents have been displaced, and those now homeless face a daunting challenge in finding shelter on Maui, where the housing shortage was already critical.

Gov. Josh Green issued a public “call to action” on Thursday for hotel operators and homeowners, even on other islands, for initial help to provide 2,000 rooms for Maui people displaced by fire.

“If you have additional space in your home, if you have the capacity to take someone in from West Maui, please do,” he said, noting the availability of government subsidies. “We’ll find a way to connect you.”

This pipeline must be established quickly and robustly, so homeless residents now overflowing in Maui emergency shelters can get some stability. All hotels, businesses and those with extra rooms are urged to step up. The nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity also is creating a list of available rooms to help rehouse those in need.

Large numbers of refugees did not materialize at the Hawaii Convention Center, which had prepared last week to accommodate up to 4,000 people. But as that gets dismantled, a similar set-up should instead be stood up on Maui — a physical hub to help displaced people navigate social services and to tap into available resources.

Another major support came Friday, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declaring a Public Health Emergency to address the health impacts of the wildfires. This welcome move will allow health-care providers greater flexibility to meet the emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries here.

Among several state emergency declarations, Green has issued one allowing for rapid employment of out-of-state doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists to help fire victims. Let’s hope the emergency orders, aimed to help “facilitate response, recovery, and rebuilding for West Maui,” enable quick actions, focused on Maui’s highest needs.

Also in need of attention will be some 3,000 West Maui students and 300 school staffers, now left adrift. Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School was destroyed in the massive wildfire, and West Maui will be without power, water and communications for an extended time.

A massive void for shelter, clothing, food and other basic necessities has been generated by the destruction; damage recovery is expected to be in the billions of dollars. Hawaii, admirably, sprang into action quickly with mass donations of both items and funds. The nonprofit Hawaii Community Foundation, for one, raised more than $1 million for its Maui Strong Fund (hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong) in just 24 hours.

But much more generosity is needed. In this time of sorrow and suffering, extend shelter, food, clothing, donations — in true demonstration of Hawaii’s aloha spirit.

Even as emergency needs are top of mind, questions emerge about inadequate alerts and the lack of sirens for Lahaina as the wildfire swiftly spread Tuesday. So it’s good that the state attorney general will be conducting “a comprehensive review” of critical decision-making before, during and after the wildfires.

Global warming has made previously rare “natural” disasters more probable in the future; more learning and resources must be channeled to planning, construction and safety strategies that build in resilience in the face of uncertainty.

Hawaii’s priority now must be to shelter and comfort those who have experienced catastrophic loss. Then, we must pull together to rebuild or re-envision, incorporating the searing lessons of this disaster.