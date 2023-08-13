K-Drama: Hong-joo is kidnapped on ‘While You Were Sleeping’

This week’s synopses

“While You Were Sleeping”

Episodes 29-30

6:40 p.m. today

Hong-joo is kidnapped by Yoo-bum and Ha Joo-han. She faces grave danger on the rooftop of the Haekwang Law Firm’s building. Hong-joo becomes paralyzed from an anesthetic. Yoo-bum kills Ha Joo-han, claiming self-defense to the police.

Episodes 31-32

7:50 p.m. today

Woo-tak is pushed to make a decision when his testimony may put Yoo-bum in jail. Dam-dong tells Jae-chan that he senses Yoo-bum plans to make a run for it. When Yoo-bum is cornered, he makes an unthinkable decision.

“Cheer Up”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Hae Yi has to go on a date with Seon Ho and Jung Woo for a finals assignment. Jung Woo takes Seon Ho to an observatory, but things don’t seem to be going his way. Hae Yi realizes who she wants.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Hae Yi and Jung Woo begin a cringey but sweet romance. Hae Yi and Seon Ja get into an argument during their summer boot camp; hurtful words are exchanged. The final event of boot camp is grit training, and Hae Yi is lured into an isolated room where things take a dangerous turn.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 61-62

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Jong-kwon criticizes Sook-jung’s spicy pork hangover soup. Feeling humiliated, Sook-jung calls Da-jung to pressure her. Blinded by her greed for success, Sook-jung heads to see Young-shin and then calls a friend and starts spreading rumors about Young-shin and Kyung-su in front of her.

Episode 63-64

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Da-jung’s mom finds out who spread the rumors. When she’s confronted, instead of feeling guilty, Sook-jung retaliates. Jong-kwon offers to take Young-shin in. Young-shin refuses to move out. But when Jong-kwon’s health deteriorates, she moves in to take care of him.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 65

7:50 p.m. Friday

Murong Un threatens Gye Song to try and get military secrets from Goguryeo. After leaving Gye Song’s place, Murong Un runs into Feng Ba, who comes to suspect him. Damdeok issues an order to capture Murong Un and Gye Song.

Episode 66

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After the capture, Damdeok holds an emergency meeting. Murong Xi obtains some top-secret information and prepares to go to war with Goguryeo. In the meantime, Murong Bao tries to come up with a scheme to rescue Murong Un.

