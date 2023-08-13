Heavy traffic expected as University of Hawaii students return

Heavier than normal traffic is expected this week around the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa campus as students return.

According to UH in a press release, approximately 3,500 student residents will be moving into housing and the recently opened Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) facility on University Avenue.

Motorists are advised to use caution along Dole Street and University Avenue where there will be an increase of pedestrians and vehicles, and where there will be lane closures and frequent stopping or slowing of cars.

The university said it is implementing a new check-in process to alleviate traffic:

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the check-in process will start at the Stan Sheriff Center before proceeding to housing on Lower Campus Road, Dole Street and East-West Road.

On Friday, students will utilize the drive-thru check-in location on Lower Campus Road near the Air Force ROTC building before proceeding to their housing units.