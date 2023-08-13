Kokua Line: Who does FEMA cover?

Question: I’m glad that FEMA is on the ground so quickly, but Maui folks need to know they’ll have a process to follow, and will need receipts, etc. We got FEMA aid after the April 2018 flood and I don’t recall it being simple — wishing everyone well in the weeks and months ahead.

Answer: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a web page at fema.gov/disaster/4724 dedicated to disaster relief for victims of the Hawaii wildfires. The fastest way to apply is through the website, which links to disaster assistance.gov/, although people can apply through the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, it said.

The website emphasizes that FEMA helps with expenses not covered by insurance or another benefit program. People who have insurance should file a claim with their insurance company immediately, the website says, explaining that FEMA might be able to help later if “your insurance doesn’t cover all of your home repair or rebuilding expenses.”

People who don’t have insurance should apply with FEMA right away; the agency will verify disaster- caused losses. Take pictures, make a list of your losses, and keep receipts for all disaster-caused expenses, it says.

When applying, have the following information on hand: your current phone number; your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are staying now; your Social Security number; a general list of damage and losses; banking information for direct deposit; and, if you are insured, your policy number or the agent and/or company name.

Meanwhile, Hawaii’s insurance commissioner on Friday authorized nonresident independent adjusters to temporarily operate in the islands, to help handle a deluge of wildfire claims.

Commissioner Gordon I. Ito said anyone with insurance who suffered wildfire losses should contact their agent or insurance company to file a claim as soon as possible.

“One of the most pressing needs families will face is finding temporary housing. Homeowners and renters insurance policies may provide coverage for additional living expenses if a covered loss makes your home uninhabitable,” Ito said in a news release, referring to a benefit also known as “loss of use.”

When contacting your agent or insurance company:

>> Ask whether your policy covers the cost of temporary shelter and other additional living expenses. Keep all hotel and meal receipts.

>> Ask if your policy covers the cost of housing as you rebuild.

>> Go over the claims procedure.

>> Review the forms you need to fill out.

>> Find out how much time you have to file the claim.

>> If you don’t have a copy of your policy after the fire, ask that one be emailed to you.

After a claim is filed, the insurance company will assign an adjuster to work with the policyholder. “Do not begin permanent repairs until you get the approval from your adjuster,” Ito said, urging policyholders to keep detailed notes of conversations with their agent and adjuster.

For more information about filing an insurance claim, see cca.hawaii.gov/ins/resources. For links to a variety of resources for victims of the wildfires, see dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/ august-2023-wildfires/

Lahaina Mail

Mail service for customers of the Lahaina Main Post Office and Lahaina Downtown Post Office has been temporarily relocated to the Wailuku Post Office. Customers must present a photo ID to pick up their mail at the dutch door in the lobby of the Wailuku facility, at 250 Imi Kala St., the U.S. Postal Service said Friday. Pickup hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. For package pickup, customers should confirm via tracking that the package has arrived. Wailuku staff also will help Lahaina customers forward their mail and/or change their mailing address.

Mahalo

On Thursday I was experiencing the onset of a migraine — complete with the flashing lights. I had a pill but no water. A young man was sitting in the shade waiting for the bus near me. He willingly gave me his water when I asked for his help. What a relief. Many thanks for his kokua. — CJH

