Native Hawaiian fund exceeds $1M for Maui relief

The Maui relief fund started Wednesday by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Alaka‘ina Foundation Family of Companies and Kako‘o Hale­akala has quickly exceeded its goals.

The Kako‘o Maui Match Donation Fund started with the goal to match up to $100,000 in donations. That limit has since increased to $1.5 million after donations continued to flood in.

Among the hundreds of donors are several organizations from the Native Hawaiian Organizations Association that came to a total of $200,000, according to an NHOA news release.

“We felt a deep sense of kuleana to step up and initiate this matching campaign with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement,” said Alaka‘ina Foundation board president Kimo Wong in a written statement. “We appreciate our fellow NHOs and the NHOA for their kako‘o and incredible generosity. This is a testament to the power of community and working together.”

The Alaka‘ina Foundation was among the NHOA organizations that contributed $50,000 along with the Nakupuna Foundation, Hui Huliau and The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation.

“We appreciate Alaka‘ina’s generosity and leadership in starting the matching donation campaign with CNHA and inspiring others to participate,” said Cariann Ah Loo, NHOA president and Nakupuna Foundation board chair. “The full impact of this tragedy will not be known for some time, but we are ready to support our Maui ‘ohana as they recover.”

The Hawai‘i Pacific Foundation Chairman Edwin Vincent and Hui Huliau founder and chairman Adrian Nakea Silva both expressed their sentiments regarding the tragedy.

“Many of our family members and friends have been impacted by these horrific wildfires on Maui with the loss of loved ones, their homes, and businesses,” Silva said in a written statement. “It is our responsibility to be there for our Lahui through this recovery.”

Vincent said, “This is really an opportunity for us to support our home, link arms with each other. Our friends, family, the loved ones of our loved ones are in pain and to the extent we can help we will.”

As of Friday afternoon, donations for the campaign had reached $1.1 million. Other organizations that have contributed include Kamehameha Schools, The Queens Health System, Hawaiian Native Corporation, Alaska Airlines, Lunalilo Trust, Lili‘uokalani Trust, Arcadia, Elemental Excelerator, Hawaiian Native Corporation, Helumoa, HI Finest, Kahuli Leo Le‘a, Kako‘o Haleakala, King Lunalilo Trust, Manaola Hawaii, Pelatron, Regent Craft and Warrior Printing, according to the donation website.

Those who would like to donate to the campaign may learn more at tinyurl.com/ 9zchth4v.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.