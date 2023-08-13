Hawaii Baseball Report – Aug. 13, 2023

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

>> The Washington Nationals placed pitcher Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/Hawaii Pacific) on the 15-day injured list with biceps tendinitis on July 30.

>> The Triple-A Charlotte Knighs released second baseman Kean Wong (Waiakea) on July 30. Two days later, the Seattle Mariners designated his brother, second baseman Kolten Wong (Kamehameha-Hawaii/UH), for assignment. When Kolten Wong went unclaimed, the Mariners released him on Aug. 3, less than two weeks short of the 10th anniversary of his major league call-up and debut.

>> The Norfolk Tides placed pitcher Kyle Dowdy (UH) on the 7-day injured list on Tuesday.

>> Pitcher Edgar Barclay (St. Joseph) was promoted to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Aug. 1 and shortstop Wyatt Young (Mid-Pacific) to the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Aug. 2. Pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (Baldwin) was promoted to the High-A Hickory Crawdads on Aug. 4.

>> Pitcher Hunter Breault (Kamehameha) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Athletics.

>> The Arizona Complex League Giants Orange (rookie level) placed shortstop Maui Ahuna (Hilo) on the 7-day injured list on Tuesday.

>> Two 2023 draft picks were assigned to Single-A teams: The Pirates placed Kalae Harrison (Punahou) with the Bradenton Marauders, and the Blue Jays placed Kelena Sauer (Kamehameha) with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

>> Baseball America wrote last week about the improved plate discipline of Cedar Rapids Kernels outfielder Kala‘i Rosario (Waiakea). In the article, Twins farm director Drew MacPhail said: “It’s hard to think of someone who has made more developmental strides than Rosie, and he’s done it for three straight years. He’s always had good strike-zone coverage, but he’s done a fantastic job of learning to limit himself to good pitches to hit.” Rosario is tied for the High-A Midwest League lead with 70 RBIs, tied for second in home runs with 16 and second with an .855 OPS. The Kernels clinched a postseason spot by winning the West Division first-half title, and they also lead the division in the second half. MLB.com ranked Rosario 19th among the Twins’ top prospects in new team prospect rankings released Thursday. These new rankings are the site’s first to consider all players from this July’s draft.

Two draftees with Hawaii ties made their teams’ lists, both Hilo High alumni, and both also at No. 19

— Devin Saltiban of the Phillies and Maui Ahuna of the Giants. Two other players already on rosters before the draft also made their teams’ lists — Joey Cantillo (Kailua) is 11th among Guardians prospects, and Edgar Barclay (St. Joseph) is 28th on the Yankees’ list.

>> On Monday, the Pioneer League named catcher Logan Williams (Punahou) to its midseason all-star team.

Hawaii Baseball Report – Au… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser