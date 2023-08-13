Hawaii Kai Fear 808 loses third-place game

Hawaii Kai Fear 808’s Hunter Tam was thrown out at the plate to end the game in a 2-1 loss to Japan on Saturday in the third-place game of the Cal Ripken 12U Major/70 World Series in Branson, Mo.

In the sixth inning, Hawaii Kai Fear 808 had runners at first and second with two outs. Emmric Alapa singled to right field and the throw was in time to get Tam at the plate.

Keona Barraza allowed two unearned runs with no walks and three strikeouts, and Tam pitched the final two innings for Hawaii Kai Fear 808, which finished 7-2 at the tournament.

Alapa’s sacrifice fly scored Tam in the third inning and cut Hawaii Kai Fear 808’s deficit to 2-1.

In the final, SE Lexington, Ky., beat Taiwan 2-1.

Barraza was named the tournament’s MVP and Jayse Braun, who finished with 16 hits, was the batting champion.

Braun and Barraza were named first-team all-tournament, while Tam made the second team.

At Branson, Mo.

Saturday

Third Place

Japan 002 000 — 2 4 1

Hawaii Kai Fear 001 000 — 1 3 2

W—Taira Nose. L—Keona Barraza. SV—Daisuke Tonogaito.