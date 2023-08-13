New season, similar talent, same result as Kahuku rolls

Kahuku showed off its championship form as the back-to-back defending state champion Red Raiders walloped the visiting Waianae Seariders 49-0 at Carlton E. Weimer Field in Kahuku on Saturday night.
Despite losing some key pieces of the past two championship runs to graduation, Kahuku hasn’t appeared to miss a beat, with familiar faces and new names leading the newest iteration of Red Raiders football.
“That’s something we talked about. You cannot replace a guy like Liona Lefau, or Leonard Ah You, or KaiKai Carvalho. So my message to these guys is now you have to build your own destiny,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “Make a name for themselves. Don’t try to play like guys from the past — play to what you are now. You’re given this opportunity to be in this place at this time, so you just have to perform.”
Quarterback Tulilele Tagovailoa-Amosa, who transferred to Kahuku from Kapolei, was sharp from the very first snap, finishing 11-for-18 passing for 151 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while playing only in the first half. He added another touchdown on the ground for the season-opening score.
His connection with fellow Hurricanes transfer Diezel Kamoku was on full display. Three of Tagovailoa-Amosa’s four touchdown throws were to Kamoku, who finished with 92 receiving yards. Kamoku was Kapolei’s leading receiver in 2022.
Alongside the newcomers, the Red Raiders returned some vital pieces of the past two championship runs, including leading rusher Va’aimalae Fonoti. Returning defensive starters Aiden Manutai, Faleali’i Atuai, Maximum Fonoimoana, Madden Soliai and Hyrum Moors led a defense that gave up only 26 yards of offense to the Seariders. Moors also returned a blocked punt 45 yards for a score.
“Our current seniors, our returnees are the pillars of our team,” coach Carvalho said. “They’re our captains, leading this team in the right way, showing the new players and transfers that we do much more than football. We come together as a team, we come together in the community. Those seniors and returnees are the key to repeating this year.”
All three phases of the game were effective for Kahuku right from the jump. After the Red Raiders forced a Waianae three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, Kaimana Carvalho set the offense up in the red zone with a 42-yard punt return. From there, Kahuku needed only two plays for Tagovailoa-Amosa to find the end zone on a 7-yard carry.
Then the defending champions rinsed and repeated. The defense forced a three-and-out, Carvalho returned a punt 27 yards to the red zone and Tagovailoa-Amosa connected with Kamoku for a 12-yard score.
Kahuku’s third touchdown of the first quarter came on the next drive. Tagovailoa-Amosa completed three straight passes in the second half of the drive, including a 30-yard touchdown strike to Bryant Lauano.
The Red Raiders special teams unit took matters into its own hands to start the second quarter. A blocked punt was picked up by Moors, who rumbled 45 yards for a touchdown.
Sterling Carvalho put the second unit in the game after Kaimana Carvalho took the opening kickoff of the second half 80 yards to the house to make it 49-0.
