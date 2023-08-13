Saint Louis opens season with win over Kapolei

Saint Louis 42, Kapolei 28

Senior running back Keola Apduhan rushed for four touchdowns and Saint Louis senior quarterback Kaunaoa Kamakawiwo’ole threw for 311 yards and a touchdown to lead the Crusaders over the Hurricanes.

Apduhan rushed for 115 yards and Billy Duarte added 44 rushing yards and a TD for the Crusaders, who are 4-0 all-time against Kapolei.

Hurricanes sophomore Kaina Kamohalii had 11 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and added a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD to help Kapolei pull to 35-28 in the fourth quarter.

Duarte’s 3-yard run put the game away.

Kapolei’s first score of the season came on defense when Kaipo Tautala-Kupuka’a-Takasugi returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Jordan Nunuha led Saint Louis’ receivers with six grabs for 134 yards.

‘Iolani 59, Kaimuki 26

CJ Villanueva competed 27 of 28 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another as the Raiders routed the Bulldogs on Saturday at ‘Iolani.

The Raiders scored the game’s first 35 points en route to a 42-6 halftime lead. Villanueva threw touchdown passes of 4 and 25 yards to Tyger Hayashi and 35 yards to Keon Preusser and added a 2-yard scoring run before the break. Taniela Taliuli also scored on an 18-yard blocked punt return for ‘Iolani.

Kaimuki was led by Iosefa Letuli, who rushed 12 times for 72 yards and a score and completed 18 of 29 passes for 255 yards and two more touchdowns.

Ronin Fanelli, who closed the scoring with a 19-yard run, carried 14 times for 72 yards for the Raiders. Kekama Kane added seven receptions for 94 yards and a score.

Pearl City 42, Kauai 12

Senior quarterback Trey Dacoscos threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in less than three full quarters and four Pearl City receivers caught touchdowns in a win over the Red Raiders.

Tobias Vazquez caught two TD passes in the first half and Lennon Elder finished with a game-high 67 receiving yards on six catches. Nine Chargers caught at least one pass.

Kaimana Kaui returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown for Kauai, which gave up the next 42 points.

Racen Pegeder threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kyzen Bizarre in the fourth quarter for Kauai.

—

Saint Louis 42, Kapolei 28

At Kapolei

Saint Louis 7 14 14 7 — 42

Kapolei 0 7 14 7 — 28

StL—Keola Apduhan 3 run (Makena Kauai kick)

StL—Apduhan 9 run (Kauai kick)

Kap—Kaipo Tautala-Kupuka’a-Takasugi 41 interception return (Hurley Kennedy kick)

StL—Titan Lacaden 14 pass from Kaunaoa Kamakawiwo’ole (Kauai kick)

Kap—Kaina Kamohalii 98 kickoff return (Kennedy kick)

StL—Apduhan 3 run (Kauai kick)

StL—Apduhan 1 run (Kauai kick)

Kap—Kamohalii 4 pass from Liatama Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kap—Kamohalii 28 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

StL—Billy Duarte 3 run (Kauai kick)

RUSHING—Saint Louis: Apduhan 19-115, Duarte 11-44, Kamakawiwo’ole 4-5. Kapolei: Amisone 12-54, Drey Pascual 1-6, Kamohalii 4-3, Chase Camarillo 3-3.

PASSING—Saint Louis: Kamakawiwo’ole 21-34-2-311. Kapolei: Amisone 20-38-0-235.

RECEIVING—Saint Louis: Lacaden 7-84, Jordan Nunuha 6-134, Sytyn Lasconia 5-66, Josiah Fetui 3-27. Kapolei: K. Kamohalii 11-131, Halai Kamohalii 5-60, Zayne Pasion 2-34, Izaea Lino 2-10.

’Iolani 59, Kaimuki 26

At ’Iolani

Kaimuki 0 6 12 8 — 26

’Iolani 14 28 7 10 — 59

Iol—Tyger Hayashi 4 pass from CJ Villanueva (Tanner Shum kick) Iol—Villanueva 2 run (Shum kick) Iol—Taniela Taliuli 18 punt block return (Shum kick) Iol—Hayashi 25 pass from Villanueva (Shum kick) Iol—Keon Preusser 35 pass from Villanueva (Shum kick) Kaim—Ezekiel Kuiee-Matias 43 pass from Iosefa Letuli (kick failed) Iol—Kekama Kane 7 pass from Villanueva (Shum kick) Kaim—Talan Jay Domingo 16 pass from Iosefa Letuli (kick failed) Kaim—Iosefa Letuli 1 run (two-point conversion attempt failed) Iol—Jones Vierra 4 run (Shum kick) Kaim—Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook 3 run (Iosua Letuli pass from Iosefa Letuli) Iol—FG Shum 20

Iol—Ronin Fanelli 19 run (Marcos King kick)

RUSHING—’Iolani: Fanelli 14-72, Vierra 7-28, Villanueva 1-2, Kualau Manuel 1-(minus-3). Kaimuki: Iosefa Letuli 12-72, Kuratsu-Cook 17-55, Keha Ah-San Lee 1-3, Gabriel Logan 2-(minus-4).

PASSING—’Iolani: Villanueva 27-28-0-286. Kaimuki: Iosefa Letuli 18-29-0-255, Logan 2-5-1-15. RECEIVING—’Iolani: Kane 7-94, Hayashi 6-72, Preusser 5-62, Hyrum Horita 4-22, Vierra 2-25, Fanelli 2-14, Jaeden Park 1-(minus-3). Kaimuki: Jeremiah White 4-63, Iosua Letuli 3-33, Kuratsu-Cook 3-43, Peter Maulolo 3-26, Domingo 2-41, Lukela Hicks 2-17, Kuiee-Matias 1-43, Marbert Ungeni 1-3, Ah-San Lee 1-1.

Farrington 44, Radford 14

At Radford

Farrington 23 9 6 6 — 44

Radford 0 0 7 7 — 14

Farr—Sitani Mikaele 7 rush (Jacob Talamoa kick)

Farr-—Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno 8 run (2-point conversion good)

Farr—Lauititi Liufau 20 fumble return (2-point conversion good)

Farr—Kuaana-Lacno 44 rush TD (2-point conversion fail)

Farr—FG Talamoa 32

Farr—Everest Rodriguez 35 interception return (kick failed)

Rad—Jacob Sullivan 3 pass from Afi Togafau (Luke Barner kick) Rad—Makana Dayton 8 pass from Togafau (Barner kick) Farr—Kingston Miles 5 rush TD (kick failed)

RUSHING—Farrington: Mikaele 19-136, Kuaana-Lacno 7-71, Miles 5-15, Noah Spencer 2-13, Donivan Bergantinos 2-3, MJ Moreno 2-(minus 6). Radford: Wendell Harrison 12-48, Michael Robinson 1-5, Togafau 7-(minus 43).

PASSING—Farrington: Moreno 7-13-0-81, Spencer 2-6-0-51. Radford: Togafau 19-31-2-175.

RECEIVING—Farrington: Talamoa 3-51, Chansen Smith 3-38, Ryan-Jacob Sabado 1-18, Tristan Sullivan 1-13, Mikaele 1-12. Radford: Sullivan 7-74, Harrison 6-39, Robinson 2-15, Dayton 2-37, Kellen Fortson 1-8, Tyrese Miller 1-2.

Pearl City 42, Kauai 12

At Pearl City

Kauai 6 0 0 6 — 12

Pearl City 14 14 14 0 — 42

Kauai—Kaimana Kaui 84 kickoff return (kick failed)

PC—Bobby Best 2 run (Kahai Chang kick)

PC—Tobias Vazquez 25 pass from Trey Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Vazquez 26 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Keaton Tomas 5 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Lennon Elder 20 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Shayden Talo 24 pass from Jonah Galanto (Chang kick)

Kauai—Kyzen Bisarra 36 pass from Racen Pegeder (pass failed)

RUSHING—Kauai: Malu Davis 9-19, Kaimana Inouye 1-18, Pegeder 11-6, Kaui 1-5. Pearl City: Shaedyn Quemado 12-72, Best 9-56, Talo 1-4, team 2-(minus 3), Dacoscos 1-(minus-8).

PASSING—Kauai: Pegeder 3-12-0-52. Pearl City: Dacoscos 24-35-0-244, Galanto 3-3-0-38.

RECEIVING—Kauai: Bisarra 1-36, Kaui 1-14, Julius Purcell-Telefoni 1-2. Pearl City: Elder 6-67, Vazquez 5-58, Tomas 4-60, Derek Kusano 4-24, Talo 2-32, Noah Sullivan 2-14, Best 2-9, Javian Mizuno 1-10, Quemado 1-8.

Also