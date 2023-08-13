Saint Louis opens season with win over Kapolei

Saint Louis 42, Kapolei 28
Senior running back Keola Apduhan rushed for four touchdowns and Saint Louis senior quarterback Kaunaoa Kamakawiwo’ole threw for 311 yards and a touchdown to lead the Crusaders over the Hurricanes.
Apduhan rushed for 115 yards and Billy Duarte added 44 rushing yards and a TD for the Crusaders, who are 4-0 all-time against Kapolei.
Hurricanes sophomore Kaina Kamohalii had 11 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and added a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD to help Kapolei pull to 35-28 in the fourth quarter.
Duarte’s 3-yard run put the game away.
Kapolei’s first score of the season came on defense when Kaipo Tautala-Kupuka’a-Takasugi returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Jordan Nunuha led Saint Louis’ receivers with six grabs for 134 yards.
‘Iolani 59, Kaimuki 26
CJ Villanueva competed 27 of 28 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another as the Raiders routed the Bulldogs on Saturday at ‘Iolani.
The Raiders scored the game’s first 35 points en route to a 42-6 halftime lead. Villanueva threw touchdown passes of 4 and 25 yards to Tyger Hayashi and 35 yards to Keon Preusser and added a 2-yard scoring run before the break. Taniela Taliuli also scored on an 18-yard blocked punt return for ‘Iolani.
Kaimuki was led by Iosefa Letuli, who rushed 12 times for 72 yards and a score and completed 18 of 29 passes for 255 yards and two more touchdowns.
Ronin Fanelli, who closed the scoring with a 19-yard run, carried 14 times for 72 yards for the Raiders. Kekama Kane added seven receptions for 94 yards and a score.
Pearl City 42, Kauai 12
Senior quarterback Trey Dacoscos threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in less than three full quarters and four Pearl City receivers caught touchdowns in a win over the Red Raiders.
Tobias Vazquez caught two TD passes in the first half and Lennon Elder finished with a game-high 67 receiving yards on six catches. Nine Chargers caught at least one pass.
Kaimana Kaui returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown for Kauai, which gave up the next 42 points.
Racen Pegeder threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kyzen Bizarre in the fourth quarter for Kauai.
