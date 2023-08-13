Hawaii’s PPV package will offer 9 games

Nine University of Hawaii football games will be available on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view this season.
Detailed instructions of the three purchase options may be viewed at oc16.tv/uh-ppv. The games will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday.
There is a nine-game package — five home, four away — priced at $449.99. Starting Tuesday, fans can order that package by calling 1-888-222-7017.
Commercial establishments may purchase the nine-game season package by calling 1-855-276-1463.
Subscribers also may purchase individual-game telecasts for $69.99 starting the Monday ahead of each week’s game. Individual-game orders can be made on channels 255 or 1255.
UH season-ticket holders also may purchase a four-game away package for $139.96.
Hawaiian Telcom, which has carried UH games on channel 969 in the past, hasn’t announced its plans.
Kanoa Leahey will be the play-by-play announcer and Rich Miano will serve as color analyst for the telecasts.
“Game On!” will precede the game telecasts. “The Post-Game Show” will feature host Rob DeMello and analysts Jordan Helle, RJ Hollis and Kawika Hallums.
