comscore Hawaii’s PPV package will offer 9 games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s PPV package will offer 9 games

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nine University of Hawaii football games will be available on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view this season.

Detailed instructions of the three purchase options may be viewed at oc16.tv/uh-ppv. The games will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday.

There is a nine-game package — five home, four away — priced at $449.99. Starting Tuesday, fans can order that package by calling 1-888-222-7017.

Commercial establishments may purchase the nine-game season package by calling 1-855-276-1463.

Subscribers also may purchase individual-game telecasts for $69.99 starting the Monday ahead of each week’s game. Individual-game orders can be made on channels 255 or 1255.

UH season-ticket holders also may purchase a four-game away package for $139.96.

Hawaiian Telcom, which has carried UH games on channel 969 in the past, hasn’t announced its plans.

Kanoa Leahey will be the play-by-play announcer and Rich Miano will serve as color analyst for the telecasts.

“Game On!” will precede the game telecasts. “The Post-Game Show” will feature host Rob DeMello and analysts Jordan Helle, RJ Hollis and Kawika Hallums.

Here’s the nine-game PPV schedule:

>> Sept. 9 vs. Albany, 6 p.m.

>> Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico State, 6 p.m.

>> Sept. 30 at UNLV, 10 a.m.

>> Oct. 21 at New Mexico, noon

>> Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State, 6 p.m.

>> Nov. 4 at Nevada, 10 a.m.

>> Nov. 11 vs. Air Force, 6 p.m.

>> Nov. 18 at Wyoming, 9 a.m.

>> Nov. 25 vs. Colorado State, 6 p.m.

Pricing options:

>> Nine-game season package — $449.99

>> Four-game away package for season-ticket holders — $139.96

>> Individual games — $69.99

--
More UH football coverage

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Aug. 12, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Aug. 13, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up