Hawaii’s PPV package will offer 9 games

Nine University of Hawaii football games will be available on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view this season.

Detailed instructions of the three purchase options may be viewed at oc16.tv/uh-ppv. The games will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday.

There is a nine-game package — five home, four away — priced at $449.99. Starting Tuesday, fans can order that package by calling 1-888-222-7017.

Commercial establishments may purchase the nine-game season package by calling 1-855-276-1463.

Subscribers also may purchase individual-game telecasts for $69.99 starting the Monday ahead of each week’s game. Individual-game orders can be made on channels 255 or 1255.

UH season-ticket holders also may purchase a four-game away package for $139.96.

Hawaiian Telcom, which has carried UH games on channel 969 in the past, hasn’t announced its plans.

Kanoa Leahey will be the play-by-play announcer and Rich Miano will serve as color analyst for the telecasts.

“Game On!” will precede the game telecasts. “The Post-Game Show” will feature host Rob DeMello and analysts Jordan Helle, RJ Hollis and Kawika Hallums.

Here’s the nine-game PPV schedule:

>> Sept. 9 vs. Albany, 6 p.m.

>> Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico State, 6 p.m.

>> Sept. 30 at UNLV, 10 a.m.

>> Oct. 21 at New Mexico, noon

>> Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State, 6 p.m.

>> Nov. 4 at Nevada, 10 a.m.

>> Nov. 11 vs. Air Force, 6 p.m.

>> Nov. 18 at Wyoming, 9 a.m.

>> Nov. 25 vs. Colorado State, 6 p.m.

Pricing options:

>> Nine-game season package — $449.99

>> Four-game away package for season-ticket holders — $139.96

>> Individual games — $69.99

