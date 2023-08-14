Power fully restored at Honolulu Airport

Power has been fully restored at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport following an hour-long outage that affected different sections of the Honolulu airport.
Darren Pai, spokesman for Hawaiian Electric, said trouble shooters with the utility worked with a team from the state Department of Transportation to restore power shortly after 6 p.m.
Airport areas affected by the outage included the mauka concourse, the old interisland terminal, baggage claim, portions of the lobby and some gates, Pai said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.