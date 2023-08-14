comscore Power fully restored at Honolulu Airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Power fully restored at Honolulu Airport

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Power has been fully restored at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport following an hour-long outage that affected different sections of the Honolulu airport.

Darren Pai, spokesman for Hawaiian Electric, said trouble shooters with the utility worked with a team from the state Department of Transportation to restore power shortly after 6 p.m.

Airport areas affected by the outage included the mauka concourse, the old interisland terminal, baggage claim, portions of the lobby and some gates, Pai said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Trump is indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up