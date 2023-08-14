Power fully restored at Honolulu Airport

Power has been fully restored at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport following an hour-long outage that affected different sections of the Honolulu airport.

Darren Pai, spokesman for Hawaiian Electric, said trouble shooters with the utility worked with a team from the state Department of Transportation to restore power shortly after 6 p.m.

Airport areas affected by the outage included the mauka concourse, the old interisland terminal, baggage claim, portions of the lobby and some gates, Pai said.