Letter: Feral cat population isn’t as big as claimed

This newspaper can use common sense to consider claims made in letters to prevent public dissemination of disinformation (“Euthanasia only answer for feral cat problems,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 8).

Hundreds of thousands of feral cats? If there were 100 cat colonies on Oahu with 40 cats each, that is 4,000 feral cats. Most colonies have fewer than 10 cats. Many feral cats die of illness, because trap-neuter-release does not include preventive vaccinations. A more realistic guesstimate of the feral cat population here is 5,000.

In 40 years, three dolphins swimming in the Pacific Ocean were found dead of toxoplasmosis in Hawaii. In 20 years, 12 monk seals were found dead in Hawaii of toxoplasmosis: two infants in 2020 in Kailua. The most likely suspects were domesticated cats living around Enchanted Lake and nearshore areas of Kailua.

Native birds have more dangerous enemies than cats: mosquitoes and rats that attack in the air and treetops. Cats are the only control of rats infesting the forests. Most forests are miles from the sea.

We all lament cats forced to live feral lives.

Ilima Morrison

Kailua

