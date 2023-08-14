Letter: Superferry would have been an asset on Maui

It’s so sad to see the destruction of Lahaina. The people of Maui are going to be in dire need of supplies to rebuild.

It’s too bad we sank the Superferry, as it would have been a tremendous asset at a time like this (or any disaster). It would have been able to evacuate all the tourists and homeless to Oahu in a day or so and transport emergency equipment, personnel and supplies to Maui on the return trip. The shortsighted decision to reject the Superferry may eventually come back to bite us, as the Pacific Ocean warms due to the effects of global warming and more extreme weather events strike the state.

David Ichinose

Moiliili

