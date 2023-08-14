comscore Off The News: Learn to navigate the digital world | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Learn to navigate the digital world

Understanding and using basic technology — such as computers, tablets and cellphones for email, video calls and social media — is a near-necessity these days. Recognizing this, the Hawaii State Public Library System has established a pilot program deploying “digital navigators” to help.

To get help with topics such as how to browse the internet, use common cell-phone apps, and how to qualify for federally subsidized internet service, call 808-320-5141, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. For walk-in locations and appointments, go to librarieshawaii.org/hawaii-digital-navigators.

