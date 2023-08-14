comscore Hawaii, Houston Christian play to draw | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii, Houston Christian play to draw

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team and Houston Christian played to a scoreless tie in an exhibition match Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Wahine outshot the Huskies 9-3 and earned six corner kicks in their lone exhibition.

The Wahine open their season against Utah Valley in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be preceded by a Houston Christian vs. Gonzaga match at 4:30 p.m.

The teams agreed to practice a penalty kick shootout following regulation regardless of the score and UH outshot HCU 4-3. Jacey Jicha, Mia Foster, Brynn Mitchell and Krista Peterson converted on their attempts and UH goalkeeper Sophie Augustin came up with a save on HCU’s final kick.

