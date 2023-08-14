Hawaii, Houston Christian play to draw

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team and Houston Christian played to a scoreless tie in an exhibition match Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
The Wahine outshot the Huskies 9-3 and earned six corner kicks in their lone exhibition.
The Wahine open their season against Utah Valley in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be preceded by a Houston Christian vs. Gonzaga match at 4:30 p.m.
