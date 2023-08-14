Islanders rally for Babe Ruth victory

Chace Hamada hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly and Levi Perry squeezed in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning as the OBRL Hawaiian Islanders beat Janesville, Wis., 5-3 on Sunday at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va.
Peyton Shimokawa led off the inning with a single and stole second, and Kanoa Naumu followed with an infield single.
Hamada’s fly ball to center scored Shimokawa to make it 4-3 Islanders. Perry’s bunt to first brought in Naumu.
Shimokawa allowed one unearned run with three strikeouts over three innings of relief.
The Islanders scored three runs in the third to get within 3-1. Naumu hit a two-run double and Hamada had a run-scoring groundout.
Janesville tied it with one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Islanders will play Greeley-Evans, Colo., today at 4 a.m.
