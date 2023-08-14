Mililani state champ captures Jr. Olympic national jump title

The young career of recent Mililani graduate Cal’von Baker is literally ascending.

The 2023 Hawaii state champion high jumper won the U.S. Track and Field National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Ore., late last month.

Baker, who won the state title at 6 feet, 6 inches, cleared 6-8 ¼ to capture the 18U event, which was held from July 24-30 at Hayward Field.

“It felt great,” Baker said. “The way it all happened. For me to take the victory, I had to clear it.”

He and the other jumpers were tied at 6-6 ¼ and the 6-foot-1, 140-pounder made a few tactical adjustments and cleared it on his final attempt.

“I readjusted my mark, my steps, I took two steps back and one to the left and made sure my approach was faster. … I was able to clear it and the whole crowd went crazy.”

Born and raised in Hawaii, Baker is coached by his Army-veteran mother Margarett “Coach B” Baker, whose other child is former Pearl City girls track star Diamond Briscoe. Baker attended Campbell from his freshman to junior years before transferring to Mililani his senior year.

“Junior year I first started (jumps). I wasn’t good at it,” Baker said. “But I started taking it serious this year.”

He said he got a big boost after attending a track and field clinic at Moanalua, where he met coach Jeremy Fischer, who has coached Olympic medalists and works with the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

“I was able to see Olympic athletes and they shared some skills and wisdom with us … gave me drills to work on,” he said. “Before Moanalua (the clinic was held in February, he said.) I was jumping 6 feet, before that (earlier in his career) 5-8.”

Baker attempted to clear 7 feet, ¼ inches at the nationals but missed on all three attempts.

Baker also competed in the triple jump at the event and finished eighth. His accomplishments earned Baker, who represents the Spartan Track Club in Hawaii, USATF All-American status.

He is mulling his college options.