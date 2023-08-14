Scoreboard – August 14, 2023

Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth 13U World Series Sunday At Glen Allen, Va. Janesville, Wis. 010 110 0 — 3 8 1 OBRL HI Islanders 003 020 x — 5 8 2 W—Peyton Shimokawa. L—Eli D. Leading hitters—Janesville: Colton S. 3-4; Carter S. 2-3; Malachi S. 2b. OBRL Hawaiian Islanders: Shimokawa 2-3, 2 runs; Kanoa Naumu 3-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Chace Hamada 2 RBIs; Cole Andrus 2b. The Islanders will play Greeley-Evans, Colo., today at 4 a.m. Little League Junior (13-14) World Series Sunday At Taylor, Mich. Lubbock, Texas 000 000 0 — 0 3 1 Honolulu 121 005 x — 9 5 0 W—Micah Bennett. L—C. Ramon. Leading hitters—Honolulu: Iona Uyehara 2 runs; Kaikea Patoc-Young 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; AJ Wida 3 RBIs; Noah Chong 2-2. Honolulu (1-0) will face Taylor, Mich., today at 8 a.m.

