Scoreboard – August 14, 2023

BASEBALL
Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth
13U World Series
Sunday
At Glen Allen, Va.
Janesville, Wis. 010 110 0 — 3 8 1
OBRL HI Islanders 003 020 x — 5 8 2
W—Peyton Shimokawa. L—Eli D.
Leading hitters—Janesville: Colton S. 3-4; Carter S. 2-3; Malachi S. 2b. OBRL Hawaiian Islanders: Shimokawa 2-3, 2 runs; Kanoa Naumu 3-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Chace Hamada 2 RBIs; Cole Andrus 2b.
The Islanders will play Greeley-Evans, Colo., today at 4 a.m.
Little League Junior
(13-14) World Series
Sunday
At Taylor, Mich.
Lubbock, Texas 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Honolulu 121 005 x — 9 5 0
W—Micah Bennett. L—C. Ramon.
Leading hitters—Honolulu: Iona Uyehara 2 runs; Kaikea Patoc-Young 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; AJ Wida 3 RBIs; Noah Chong 2-2.
Honolulu (1-0) will face Taylor, Mich., today at 8 a.m.
