Column: Children’s center opens doors to Maui families

As I listen to the horrific stories of those fleeing for their lives, and those who have lost everything, my first immediate thought was to ask myself what I can do to help? My late mother, Loretta Luke Yajima, was the founder of the Children’s Discovery Center.

During times like this, she always felt compelled to share her thoughts and to inspire the community with messages of love, hope and peace. I know she wouldn’t want me to sit back and watch, but to do what I could.

The other morning, I heard a story of a family with five children who jumped into the ocean to escape the fire. They hung onto a floating board until they were rescued. Given the work that I do, I was immediately impacted by this particular story as I thought of the children and how brave they were. Children are amazing and resilient and in times of tragedy they need a sense of normalcy, safety and security.

Imagine viewing the recent events through the eyes of a young child. Imagine having to live through it! Imagine, not just the shock, but the bewilderment.

How can they be expected to understand why everything is happening, let alone what is happening? How can they be expected on their own to balance both faces of the natural world — to know that the winds that cool us every day can also fuel a ranging fire storm of apocalyptic proportion.

As adults, we have difficulty in maintaining a broad and healthy perspective in times like these. To expect children to deal with such trauma on their own is unrealistic. Yet I’m afraid many will be left to do just that.

Hawaii is coming together, as we always do in tough times to assist our greater ohana. Food, water, clothing and shelter are all part of the necessities everyone needs. But for the very young, the emotional damage needs to also be addressed.

That is where our keiki are most vulnerable. That’s where the damage, unseen and unattended to, may last longer than any physical recovery of property. Yes, young children are resilient, but that resilience does not respond on its own. It’s not a given.

Children’s museums are often called on to play an important role in addressing tragedies that affect children and families. Whether sparked by poverty, violence or natural disasters, tragedies shake the lives of our keiki.

At the Children’s Discovery Center, we create play experiences for children to explore and make sense of their world. Right now, the “world” might seem like a scary place for many children. What we do know is that play reduces stress, anxiety and brings people together.

The discovery center wants to open our doors for play to Maui residents with families who are sheltering with friends and family on Oahu. We are committed to providing a safe space for the children and families affected by this tragedy. “The body heals with play, the mind heals with laughter, and the spirit heals with joy.”

When you are ready, we invite you to come and play. Maui residents will receive free admission with ID until Dec. 31.