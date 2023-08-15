Letter: Building industry, come together for Maui homes

As a donation to the people of Maui who have lost their homes, may I suggest that the governor form a group to come up with plans for replacement homes?

Those who have lost homes can recommend what they need: living areas, storage, kitchen and dining areas, bathrooms. All doors wheelchair-wide please, for the kupuna. Ramp-friendly access. A starter home then can be enlarged, or not.

Architects then come up with house plans, made to fit on those lots in Lahaina, and give them free to Maui residents.

The building trades can work with the architects to find standard materials: termite- and fire-resistant products that can be bought in bulk, shipped and stored economically.

The unions can find a way to support rebuilding Maui and training the unemployed.

There is so much aloha and creativity in this state. Put profit aside for a while and just help.

Mary Macmillan

Mililani

