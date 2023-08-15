Letter: Keep motorized vehicles off Ala Wai Canal bridge

Building a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Ala Wai to connect Waikiki with Moililii (University Avenue) is a wonderful idea except for one major problem: how to keep motorized vehicle off it.

We walk on the Pearl Harbor historic trail (where motorized vehicles are forbidden) every day, and walkers and joggers are obstructed repeatedly and dangerously by speeding motorcycles, motor scooters and (now) speeding electric bicycles.

Worse yet, the blocking poles in the middle of the pavement are regularly removed so that big cars and trucks can sneak in (which they do). Police enforcement is sporadic at best.

My one recommendation is to make the walkway too narrow for four-wheeled vehicles to use. And more police enforcement would help.

Warren and Leslie Munro

Aiea Heights Drive

