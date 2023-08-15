Letter: More condos OK’d that most folks can’t afford

Why is the Honolulu City Council approving the building of luxury condos (“Proposed Ala Moana luxury condo approved,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 10)? Most people living in Hawaii can’t afford these units, especially 1538 Kapiolani, so, like Kakaako, these buildings will be only for the rich people or investors. We should be concentrating on building for people living in Hawaii instead of selling out to developers.

I live in Makiki and Calvin Say was my City Council representative, but I will never ever vote for him. This guy keeps changing jobs because of term limits or loss of public support.

I just hope we can elect candidates who care for Hawaii residents and work in the best interest of the people of Hawaii. I also hope that watchdogs check to see how much all developers and their families are contributing to Say and other politicians’ campaigns.

Stan Sano

Makiki

