Editorial: West Maui needs aid now, not tourists

As the remnants of devastating fires still smolder and the search for victims continues, all who may be considering a trip to Maui must heed this important message: Now is not the time to visit West Maui, or any areas damaged by fire.

And though the other areas may not be officially closed, travelers will best help Maui by avoiding the island’s west side in the immediate near-term, as the state continues to probe, and mourn, the disaster.

For now, help from a distance, by keeping a distance. Wait for the “all clear” announcement to come later.

Allow for emergency work to continue. “Looky loos” in fire-damaged areas could face dangers and will take up limited resources needed by those affected by the Maui fires. There’s Lahaina, of course, which was destroyed — but also Kula, which also lost structures, plus Wailuku and Kahului, where disaster shelters have been set up. Room on the roads and in impacted areas is needed for recovery efforts.

Maui residents displaced by wildfires need shelter above all, along with other necessities of life. Further, workers in the recovery effort also need rooms, and do not need to compete with visitors for them.

Residents displaced by the wildfires number into the thousands and need temporary housing. The state expects that at least 400 hotel rooms on Maui will be made available for people left homeless, with an additional 500 rooms set aside for emergency workers, Gov. Josh Green has said, funded by government funds. Some 1,400 Airbnb units will become available, he said Monday.

To help, the state has launched the Hawaii Fire Relief Housing Program, connecting those in need of shelter with Hawaii homeowners throughout the islands who can offer unoccupied rooms, apartments or houses temporarily.

“We are asking folks in the community to rent out those extra rooms, the ‘ohana units or accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in their homes, vacation rentals, or whatever safe and secure rooms they have available,” Green said.

On Oahu, the 30-day minimum rental rule for short-term accommodations in private residences has been suspended through Aug. 31, in hopes of drawing assistance from these property owners.

“There are countless Maui residents who will need places to stay in the coming weeks. I am counting on our local rental property owners to keep those individuals their top priority,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

Information and applications for displaced Maui residents in need of shelter are available now at dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc. Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. staff will also answer calls at 808-587-0469 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, from landlords, property managers, homeowners or displaced residents who have questions or need assistance. A list of available properties should be posted online today.

For those who want to help, but cannot offer shelter, the best tactic is to donate funds through one of the reputable nonprofits working with Maui to target aid — among them the Red Cross, Aloha United Way and Hawaii Community Foundation. For those who need help, link to federal sources at disasterassistance.gov, and to local sources by calling 211.

Cell phone communication has yet to be restored in some parts of West Maui. Water supplies have potentially been contaminated by the fire’s toxic byproducts, leaving residents dependent on other sources. Maui Electric has made headway in restoring power west of Lahaina, but infrastructure in the town itself has been largely destroyed. Efforts are being made on all these fronts, and this is where support must be focused.

Visitors to other, unaffected parts of Hawaii, can also help by supporting the state’s economy. Kauai, Oahu, Hawaii island, Lanai and Molokai remain open. Consider continued support for tourism in these areas.

Help — but help from afar, if not involved in the West Maui recovery efforts. Stand back, give relief workers room to maneuver, and let the process of recovery unfold.