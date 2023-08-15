Delicious deals

Everyone loves discounts and specials, especially when it comes to food. Here are some places to enjoy fantastic fare on a budget.

A limited time offer

Kamitoku Japanese Hot Pot (2919 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 204) launched a kamaaina lunch special on Aug. 7 and it’s available while supplies last. Enjoy the eatery’s authentic Japanese hot pot set for $9.99; available for dine-in Mondays-Fridays during lunch only. The set includes vegetables, 6 ounces of meat, rice and delicious homemade beef bone broth.

Call 808-784-0121 or visit kamitokuramen.com.

New happy hour

Plaza Grill, located at Kitchen Door Napa at Wai Kai (91-1621 Keoneula Blvd. Ste. 3100), recently launched a new happy hour menu. Happy hour specials are available daily from 4 to 6 p.m. and include dishes like $3 oysters, $14 pizzas (margherita, mushroom and pepperoni) and a $14 banh mi (choice of rotisserie chicken or fried tofu).

Drink specials include $7 draft beers, selected wines by the glass and call drinks. Visit kitchendoorwaikai.com.

Date night special

JINYA Ramen Bar’s (1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100) date night special features a four-course dinner for two for $29 per person. This special is available Mondays-Thursdays.

The date night special includes crispy rice with spicy tuna, JINYA bun (steamed bun stuffed with slow-braised pork chashu), platter with crispy chicken, salmon poke taco and pork gyoza, and choice of mini ramen (JINYA Tonkotsu Original 2010, spicy chicken ramen or spicy creamy vegan ramen).

Tip: If you love the JINYA Tonkotsu Black ramen, order the Tonkotsu Original 2010 and ask for extra garlic.

Call 808-480-8477 or visit jinyaramenbar.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).