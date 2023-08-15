Hot and new

Looking for new dining options across Oahu? Check out the following:

Aloha Mamacita

Aloha Mamacita is known for its birria-themed takeout menu, but the biz just added poke bowls and new desserts to its lineup.

Supreme doughnuts (one for $10, three for $28, six for $56), which are spiral croissant doughnuts — are inspired by the pastries from a New York bakery that went viral on social media. The pastries feature a filling, topping and ganache, and they’re made to order. No preorders will be taken; they’re available on a first-come, first-served basis. Current flavors include

Cookie Monster, ube, cookie butter, s’mores, Oreo and chocolate.

The biz also launched its poke bowls ($17), which feature fish directly from the Honolulu Fish Auction. Poke flavors include Thai lemongrass, nom tok, Lao-style, spicy ahi and shoyu ahi.

Aloha Mamacita

500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A, Honolulu

808-650-0029

alohamamacita.com

Instagram: @Aloha.Mamacita

22 Kailua

Known for its sushi omakase, 22 Kailua just opened its West Oahu location in Waipahu (located next to K’s Bento-Ya). The omakase currently has two seatings — 5 and 8 p.m. daily — and the sushi counter fits six to eight people.

The omakase ($150) features 11 courses plus seven pieces of sushi (it’s a combination of kaiseki-style and sushi) and the restaurant is BYOB.

Highlights from a recent omakase included sashimi, bluefin otoro, shiitake mushroom with bonito flakes, Hokkaido scallops, shabu shabu with cooked daikon, dashi and bamboo shoot and Hokkaido uni.

22 Kailua – Waipahu Location

94-164 Awalau St. Ste. 1, Waipahu

Instagram: @22Kailua

Smith and Kings

This Chinatown staple used to have brunch only on the weekends, but recently brought back its weekday brunch, available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays (closed Tuesdays).

Feast on popular dishes like chicken and waffles ($16), lobster cake Benedict ($25) with soft poached eggs, brunch burger ($22) with housemade bacon jam, and Cajun fish ‘n grits ($25).

The whole lunch menu is still available, with choices like strawberries and walnuts salad ($14), club sandwich ($18) and the Mac Daddy ($25). The latter features buttermilk fried chicken tenders, elbow pasta, five cheese bechamel sauce, buffalo sauce and tossed chicken.

Kapa Hale

This Kahala eatery’s Summer Nights dinner tasting menu is available through October.

The three-course menu ($65; optional wine pairing available for $25) includes a V is for Vegetable trio (gazpacho with cucumber and tomatillo, Ho Farms butternut squash arancini and Hawaii Ulu Co-op kalo croquette); choice of one entrée; and choice of dessert (summer panna cotta with Ho Farms lychee and strawberry with jasmine tea shortcake crumble or Da Kahala Shuffle).

Entrée options include Where’s the Beef? (fresh tagliatelle with Small Kine Farms mushroom and cauliflower Bolognese), catch of da day (blackened fresh catch with Kawamata tomato butter sauce and yuzu potato salad) and lechon de mango (fried pork belly, mango gochujang sauce and couscous).