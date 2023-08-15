This is how we roll

Nothing is more comforting than mashed potatoes and meatloaf. Cynthia Aoki combines the two into an attractive “log” that is pretty and tasty enough to serve to guests.

The Makiki resident found this recipe in a cookbook and tweaked it to make it a family favorite by mixing ground pork with hamburger. She also makes a large amount of glaze, as it is a perfect accompaniment to the rich meatloaf. Her winning presentation calls for flattening the meat mixture into a rectangle, placing a layer of instant mashed potatoes, then rolling the two layers together as you would a jelly roll. Baked in the oven, it keeps the log shape and is served whole, letting your guests cut their own portions, smothered with a delicious tomatoey sauce of vinegar, mustard and brown sugar. This is how she rolls.

Hamburger Roll

Ingredients:

• 2 cups prepared instant mashed potatoes

• 1/2 pound hamburger

• 1/2 pound ground pork

• 1 cup panko or bread crumbs

• 2 large eggs, beaten

• 1 onion, minced

• 1/2 cup tomato sauce

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• Optional: 1 tablespoon sliced fresh basil

Ingredients for sauce:

• 1/2 cup tomato sauce

• 1/2 cup ketchup

• 1/4 cup water

• 4 1/2 tablespoons light brown sugar

• 4 1/2 tablespoons yellow mustard

• 2 1/4 tablespoons white vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare mashed potatoes according to box directions. Set aside. In a large bowl, mix hamburger, pork, panko, eggs, onion, 1/2 cup tomato sauce, salt, pepper and basil, if using. Place meat mixture on parchment and shape into a rectangle about 8 by 12 inches. Spread mashed potatoes over meat and roll as you would a jelly roll. Place on foil for easier clean up. Bake 30 minutes. In a small saucepan, mix tomato sauce, ketchup, sugar, mustard, water and vinegar. Simmer until sugar is dissolved. Remove meat from oven and cover with half the sauce. Bake another 30 minutes. Serve hot with extra sauce on the side.

Serves 4-6.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.