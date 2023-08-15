Football Top 10: Kahuku, Punahou share No. 1 ranking

Kahuku and Punahou have so many things in common when it comes to the gridiron.

Now they share the No. 1 spot in the first Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 of the fall. Kahuku collected five out of 10 first-place votes, while Punahou received four first-place notches from the voting panel of coaches and media.

Kahuku barreled over Waianae 49-0 in a nonconference opener on Saturday. Punahou rallied for a 21-14 win over OIA powerhouse Mililani on Saturday.

Mililani is at No. 3 following the loss.

Campbell and Saint Louis followed in the rankings. Kamehameha served notice with a 51-7 win over Moanalua, the debut of Kaeo Drummondo as Warriors head coach.

Waipahu, ‘Iolani, Kapolei and Lahainaluna round out the Top 10. The Lunas received one first-place vote. Their game with Edison (Calif.), scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to the catastrophic fire in West Maui. Athletic directors met on Monday to discuss the problematic, unprecedented situation in the MIL.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Aug. 14, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. (tie) Kahuku (5) (1-0, 0-0 OIA) 93 —

> def. Waianae 49-0

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday

1. (tie) Punahou (4) (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 93 —

> def. Mililani 21-14

> next: vs. Milikan (Calif.), Friday

3. Mililani (0-1, 0-0 OIA) 72 —

> lost to Punahou 21-14

> next: vs. Kailua, Saturday

4. Campbell (1-0, 0-0 OIA) 71 —

> def. Waipahu 62-34

> next: vs. Aiea, Saturday

5. Saint Louis (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 62 —

> def. Kapolei 42-28

> next: at Kahuku, Saturday

6. Kamehameha (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 43 —

> def. Moanalua 51-7

> next: byex

7. Waipahu (0-1, 0-0 OIA) 24 —

> lost to Campbell 62-34

> next: bye

8. ‘Iolani (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 21 —

> def. Kaimuki 59-26

> next: vs. Farrington, Saturday

9. Kapolei (0-1, 0-0 OIA) 18 —

> lost to Saint Louis 42-28

> next: at Radford, Saturday

10. Lahainaluna (1) (0-0, 0-0 MIL) 16 —

> bye

> vs. Edison (Calif.), Friday, cancelled