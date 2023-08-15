comscore Football Top 10: Kahuku, Punahou share No. 1 ranking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Football Top 10: Kahuku, Punahou share No. 1 ranking

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Kahuku and Punahou have so many things in common when it comes to the gridiron.

Now they share the No. 1 spot in the first Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 of the fall. Kahuku collected five out of 10 first-place votes, while Punahou received four first-place notches from the voting panel of coaches and media.

Kahuku barreled over Waianae 49-0 in a nonconference opener on Saturday. Punahou rallied for a 21-14 win over OIA powerhouse Mililani on Saturday.

Mililani is at No. 3 following the loss.

Campbell and Saint Louis followed in the rankings. Kamehameha served notice with a 51-7 win over Moanalua, the debut of Kaeo Drummondo as Warriors head coach.

Waipahu, ‘Iolani, Kapolei and Lahainaluna round out the Top 10. The Lunas received one first-place vote. Their game with Edison (Calif.), scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to the catastrophic fire in West Maui. Athletic directors met on Monday to discuss the problematic, unprecedented situation in the MIL.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Aug. 14, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. (tie) Kahuku (5) (1-0, 0-0 OIA) 93 —

> def. Waianae 49-0

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday

1. (tie) Punahou (4) (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 93 —

> def. Mililani 21-14

> next: vs. Milikan (Calif.), Friday

3. Mililani (0-1, 0-0 OIA) 72 —

> lost to Punahou 21-14

> next: vs. Kailua, Saturday

4. Campbell (1-0, 0-0 OIA) 71 —

> def. Waipahu 62-34

> next: vs. Aiea, Saturday

5. Saint Louis (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 62 —

> def. Kapolei 42-28

> next: at Kahuku, Saturday

6. Kamehameha (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 43 —

> def. Moanalua 51-7

> next: byex

7. Waipahu (0-1, 0-0 OIA) 24 —

> lost to Campbell 62-34

> next: bye

8. ‘Iolani (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 21 —

> def. Kaimuki 59-26

> next: vs. Farrington, Saturday

9. Kapolei (0-1, 0-0 OIA) 18 —

> lost to Saint Louis 42-28

> next: at Radford, Saturday

10. Lahainaluna (1) (0-0, 0-0 MIL) 16 —

> bye

> vs. Edison (Calif.), Friday, cancelled

Also receiving votes: Konawaena 9, Farrington 8, Kapaa 4, Leilehua 4, Maui 4, Moanalua 3, Waimea 3, King Kekaulike 2.

Hawaii Prep World

Hawaii Prep World

For high school sports record books, visit hawaiiprepworld.com.
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mililani state champ captures Jr. Olympic national jump title
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 15, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up