comscore Volleyball Top 10: Punahou leads as ILH occupies top 3 spots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Volleyball Top 10: Punahou leads as ILH occupies top 3 spots

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Parity is in play even as Punahou collected six out of 10 first-place votes in the first Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 of the season.

Punahou went 6-1 in pool play at the Ann Kang Invitational over the weekend, including three-set wins over Oaks Christian (Calif.) and Mira Costa (Calif.). The Buffanblu finished fifth in the tourney, losing only to Los Alamitos (Calif.). Punahou will play in the Sacred Hearts Invitational this week, a 12-team tournament at Sacred Hearts and Kalani gyms.

Tournament host ‘Iolani was also 6-1 in pool play, losing to Moanalua in the seventh-place match. The Raiders received one first-place vote from the voting panel of coaches and media.

Kamehameha, Kamehameha-Hawaii and Moanalua rounded out the first five. KS-Hawaii and Moanalua each garnered one first-place vote. Kamehameha will host the Hawaii Invitational this week .

Kahuku, Baldwin, Kapolei, Mililani and Hawaii Baptist round out the Top 10.

Lahainaluna, whose status as a team this fall is uncertain due to the catastrophic fire in West Maui last week, received one first-place vote. Athletic directors met on Monday to discuss the MIL’s situation.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Aug. 14, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (6) (7-1, 0-0 ILH) 89 —

> def. Huntington Beach (Calif.) 25-22, 25-20

> next: vs. Le Jardin, Thursday, Kalani gym

2. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 86 —

> lost to Moanalua 25-19, 25-21

> next: bye

3. Kamehameha (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 69 —

> bye

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Thursday

4. Kamehameha-Hawaii (1) (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 68 —

> bye

> next: bye

5. Moanalua (1) (4-4, 0-0 OIA) 59 —

> def. ‘Iolani 25-19, 25-21

> next: bye

6. Kahuku (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 54 —

> bye

> next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Thursday

7. Baldwin (1-7, 0-0 MIL) 25 —

> lost to Mid-Pacific 25-19, 17-25, 15-11

> next: bye

8. Kapolei (1-7, 0-0 OIA) 21 —

> lost to Glen Rose (Calif.) 25-17, 22-25, 15-10

> next: vs. Kamehameha White, Thursday

9. Mililani (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 19 —

> bye

> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Thursday

10. Hawaii Baptist (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 17 —

> bye

> next: vs. Mililani, Thursday

Also received votes: Le Jardin 12, Lahainaluna 10 (1), Kamehameha-Maui 7, Mid-Pacific 5, Seabury Hall 5, Maryknoll 2, Damien 1, Hilo 1.

Hawaii Prep World

Hawaii Prep World

For high school sports record books, visit hawaiiprepworld.com.
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mililani state champ captures Jr. Olympic national jump title
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 15, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up