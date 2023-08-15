Volleyball Top 10: Punahou leads as ILH occupies top 3 spots

Parity is in play even as Punahou collected six out of 10 first-place votes in the first Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 of the season.

Punahou went 6-1 in pool play at the Ann Kang Invitational over the weekend, including three-set wins over Oaks Christian (Calif.) and Mira Costa (Calif.). The Buffanblu finished fifth in the tourney, losing only to Los Alamitos (Calif.). Punahou will play in the Sacred Hearts Invitational this week, a 12-team tournament at Sacred Hearts and Kalani gyms.

Tournament host ‘Iolani was also 6-1 in pool play, losing to Moanalua in the seventh-place match. The Raiders received one first-place vote from the voting panel of coaches and media.

Kamehameha, Kamehameha-Hawaii and Moanalua rounded out the first five. KS-Hawaii and Moanalua each garnered one first-place vote. Kamehameha will host the Hawaii Invitational this week .

Kahuku, Baldwin, Kapolei, Mililani and Hawaii Baptist round out the Top 10.

Lahainaluna, whose status as a team this fall is uncertain due to the catastrophic fire in West Maui last week, received one first-place vote. Athletic directors met on Monday to discuss the MIL’s situation.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Aug. 14, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (6) (7-1, 0-0 ILH) 89 —

> def. Huntington Beach (Calif.) 25-22, 25-20

> next: vs. Le Jardin, Thursday, Kalani gym

2. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 86 —

> lost to Moanalua 25-19, 25-21

> next: bye

3. Kamehameha (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 69 —

> bye

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Thursday

4. Kamehameha-Hawaii (1) (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 68 —

> bye

> next: bye

5. Moanalua (1) (4-4, 0-0 OIA) 59 —

> def. ‘Iolani 25-19, 25-21

> next: bye

6. Kahuku (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 54 —

> bye

> next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Thursday

7. Baldwin (1-7, 0-0 MIL) 25 —

> lost to Mid-Pacific 25-19, 17-25, 15-11

> next: bye

8. Kapolei (1-7, 0-0 OIA) 21 —

> lost to Glen Rose (Calif.) 25-17, 22-25, 15-10

> next: vs. Kamehameha White, Thursday

9. Mililani (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 19 —

> bye

> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Thursday

10. Hawaii Baptist (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 17 —

> bye

> next: vs. Mililani, Thursday