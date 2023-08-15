Islanders win at Babe Ruth 13U World Series

Brevan Blackwell pitched a two-hitter and the OBRL Hawaiian Islanders scored all their runs on groundouts in a 3-1 victory over Greeley-Evans, Colo., on Monday at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va.

Blackwell walked three and struck out seven for the Islanders, who improved to 2-0.

The Islanders scored twice in the third on Peyton Shimokawa’s groundout, which scored Joichiro Anderson, and Kanoa Naumu’s groundout, which brought in Eli Iopa. The Islanders went up 3-0 in the fourth when Levi Perry scored on Brady Yamauchi’s groundout.

Greeley-Evans scored in the fifth on a sacrifice fly.

The Islanders will play Eagle Pass., Texas, at 10 a.m. today.