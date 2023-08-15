Islanders win at Babe Ruth 13U World Series

Brevan Blackwell pitched a two-hitter and the OBRL Hawaiian Islanders scored all their runs on groundouts in a 3-1 victory over Greeley-Evans, Colo., on Monday at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va.
Blackwell walked three and struck out seven for the Islanders, who improved to 2-0.
The Islanders scored twice in the third on Peyton Shimokawa’s groundout, which scored Joichiro Anderson, and Kanoa Naumu’s groundout, which brought in Eli Iopa. The Islanders went up 3-0 in the fourth when Levi Perry scored on Brady Yamauchi’s groundout.
The Islanders will play Eagle Pass., Texas, at 10 a.m. today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.