Michigan team gets better of Honolulu again in a World Series

Honolulu could not get payback against Taylor, Mich., from two years ago at the Little League Junior (13-14) World Series on Monday in Taylor, Mich.

Honolulu had nine hits — all singles — and left the bases loaded in the final inning of a 3-1 loss to the hosts.

Tate Kobashigawa batted 3-for-3, Brennan Tomas went 2-for-2 and Iona Uyehara was 2-for-3 for Honolulu (1-1). Kaikea Patoc-Young allowed two hits with five strikeouts over 51⁄3 innings.

At the 2021 Little League World Series (12U) in Williamsport, Pa., Taylor beat Honolulu 2-1 in the Hank Aaron Bracket final. Taylor went on to topple Hamilton, Ohio, 5-2 in the overall final, while Honolulu beat South Dakota 5-0 for third place. There were no international teams that year because of COVID-19.

Honolulu’s Zack Bagoyo, Micah Bennett and Patoc-Young played on the 2021 Honolulu team. Honolulu manager Kevin Bagoyo, Zack’s father, was an assistant coach that year.

Ten of the 11 players on this year’s Taylor roster played on the 2021 championship team.

In the top of the first inning, Honolulu’s Daly Watson scored when Chase Kawakami grounded into a double play.

Taylor took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half on a fielder’s choice groundout and throwing error on the Honolulu shortstop. A squeeze bunt scored another run. Taylor had both its hits in the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Honolulu loaded the bases, but a strikeout ended it.

Honolulu will face Elmhurst/River Forest, Ill., today at 8 a.m.