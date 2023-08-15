Scoreboard – August 15, 2023

Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth 13U World Series Monday At Glen Allen, Va. OBRL HI Islanders 002 100 0 — 3 5 0 Greeley-Evans, Colo. 000 010 0 — 1 2 1 W—Brevan Blackwell. L—Camdon Duplex. Leading hitters—OBRL Hawaiian Islanders: Levi Perry 2-3; Eli Iopa 2b. The Islanders (2-0) will play Eagle Pass., Texas, today at 10 a.m.

BASEBALL Little League Junior (13-14) World Series Monday At Taylor, Mich. Honolulu 100 000 0 — 1 9 0 Taylor, Mich. 300 000 x — 3 2 1 W—Jakob Furkas. L—Kaikea Patoc-Young. S—Cameron Thorning. Leading hitters—Honolulu: Iona Uyehara 2-3; Tate Kobashigawa 3-3; Brennan Tomas 2-2. Honolulu (1-1) will face Elmhurst/River Forest, Ill., today at 8 a.m.

